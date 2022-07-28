Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2022 / 3:28 AM

North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at a Korean War armistice event that his regime would use its nuclear arsenal in a conflict with the United States and South Korea, state media reported Thursday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was prepared to use his country's nuclear arsenal in a military clash with the United States and threatened to "annihilate" South Korea, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remarks at an event Wednesday in Pyongyang commemorating the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended fighting in the 1950-1953 Korean War, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

"Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis and our nation's nuclear war deterrent is also fully prepared to mobilize its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly for its mission," Kim said in a speech.

The celebration of what North Korea calls "Victory Day" included fireworks, fighter jet flyovers and performances. It also marked Kim's first public appearance in almost three weeks.

RELATED South Korea, U.S. to restore joint military field drills next month

"The United States, which has caused the most serious harm to our nation's modern history, continues to engage in dangerous hostile acts against our republic today," Kim said. "[North] Korea reaffirms its thorough readiness to deal with any military clash with the United States."

Advertisement

Pyongyang has conducted at least 18 rounds of missile launches this year and appears poised to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time, according to officials in Washington and Seoul.

Kim also threatened South Korea and its conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has taken a stronger military stance against Pyongyang than his predecessor Moon Jae-in. Yoon and others in his administration have talked openly about conducting pre-emptive strikes against the North if an imminent threat is detected.

RELATED U.S. seizes $500,000 from North Korean ransomware attacks on hospitals

"It is absurd and a very dangerous self-destructive act for them to talk about military action against our country, which possesses the absolute weapon they fear the most," Kim said. "Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by a powerful force and Yoon Suk-yeol's regime and his army will be annihilated."

Pyongyang warned in April of a nuclear response to any attack by Seoul and has been testing evasive, short-range missiles that it claims are capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons.

In response to the growing provocations, South Korea and the United States have boosted their military alliance under Yoon and are set to resume full-scale joint military drills next month, further angering the North.

Advertisement

"We are listening to the reckless remarks of the South Korean military thugs and we are keeping a close eye on all noteworthy military actions with the United States," Kim said.

On Wednesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin defended the military exercises and said that tensions on the peninsula are being caused by Pyongyang's provocations.

"For peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a combined military posture must be maintained," Park told international media at a briefing in Seoul.

He also warned that a seventh nuclear test by Pyongyang would result in a heavy new round of international sanctions, which could include a focus on the regime's growing hacking and cybercrime pursuits.

"We need strong sanctions on [the North's] cyber activities," he said.

Washington has warned that North Korea-backed hackers are ramping up attacks on a range of targets from cryptocurrency platforms to hospitals in order to fund the regime's weapons development programs.

Read More

Efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program a 'collective failure,' atomic chief says

Latest Headlines

Supporters of populist cleric storm Baghdad's Green Zone over rival's PM nomination
World News // 1 hour ago
Supporters of populist cleric storm Baghdad's Green Zone over rival's PM nomination
July 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of supporters cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed Baghdad's International Green Zone complex Wednesday in anger over the recent of a rival for prime minister.
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
July 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said its forces have used a U.S.-supplied rocket system to target a key bridge and disrupt a major route that Russia uses to send military supplies through the southern part of the country.
Warning strike forces Lufthansa to cancel most flights Wednesday
World News // 9 hours ago
Warning strike forces Lufthansa to cancel most flights Wednesday
July 27 (UPI) -- A strike forced Lufthansa to cancel nearly all of its flights Wednesday, Germany's national airline confirmed in a release.
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
World News // 13 hours ago
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
July 27 (UPI) -- A rare pink diamond, weighing 170 carats and called "The Lulo Rose," has been unearthed in Angola and is believed to be one of the largest ones discovered in the last 300 years.
British woman falls to death in Italian Dolomites
World News // 14 hours ago
British woman falls to death in Italian Dolomites
July 27 (UPI) -- A British woman slipped and fell 100 feet to her death while hiking with her husband in the Dolomites, in northern Italy. Police said the couple ended up on a treacherous climbing route used during World War I.
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
World News // 15 hours ago
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
July 27 (UPI) -- Forensic experts have helped to clear up a nearly 75-year-old mystery by identifying a body found long ago on Australia's Somerton Beach that led to decades of speculation about who the man was and why he died.
Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
World News // 18 hours ago
Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the family of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot to death while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.
Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
World News // 18 hours ago
Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
July 27 (UPI) -- A futuristic Saudi walled city project called The Line is intended to provide an ideal climate year-round in vertically layered communities run entirely on renewable energy.
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
July 27 (UPI) -- A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Philippines on Wednesday -- killing several people, inflicting major damage and forcing trains to stop more than 200 miles away in Manila.
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
World News // 22 hours ago
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
July 27 (UPI) -- Beijing's defense ministry has warned that the Chinese military would "never sit idly by" and take "strong measures" if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a rumored visit to Taiwan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement