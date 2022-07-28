Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2022 / 7:43 PM

China indicates no stimulus coming; government to maintain 'zero-COVID' policies

By Daniel Uria
China indicates no stimulus coming; government to maintain 'zero-COVID' policies
Chinese leadership indicated that no economic stimulus was on the way and that the nation would maintain its "zero-COVID" policies during a meeting of the Politburo Thursday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- China's leadership on Thursday did not signal that new stimulus for economic growth was on the way as it presented a negative assessment of economic growth.

The Communist Party's top decision-making body, known as the Politburo, said China should aim to achieve "the best outcome" possible for economic growth while maintaining its strict "zero-COVID" policies, in the meeting headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the leaders did not mention national economic goals that were brought up during its April meeting, signaling that the government sought to downplay the previous target of "around 5.5%" growth for 2022.

Wang Jun, a director at the China Chief Economist Forum, also told CNBC that while he expected continued use of credit and local government bonds to support the economy, he did not expect authorities to "force" 5.5% growth.

RELATED Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo

Despite the possibly lessened expectations for the national economy, well-performing provinces were encouraged to work to meet their individual goals.

"This statement gives leeway for missing the annual growth target as the Politburo sticks to its long-term priorities and refrains from using aggressive stimulus," Peiqian Liu, chief China economist at NatWest Group Plc., told Bloomberg.

Advertisement

China's leaders did not signal any changes to the country's "dynamic zero-COVID" policy, which saw parts of Shanghai locked down as recently as last month amid an outbreak of the virus.

RELATED Hong Kong should repeal sweeping national security law, U.N. experts say

"Regarding the relationship between pandemic control and the development of the economy and society [we must] ... take the long view, especially from a political point of view, calculate the political cost," a readout of the meeting said.

The leaders also placed a focus on the real-estate market, reiterating that "housing is for living in, not for speculation" amid a potential property crisis as hundreds of thousands of homebuyers refused to pay mortgagees on apartments that saw construction stall.

Local governments were encouraged to take a localized approach to support home buying with different policies implemented in different cities.

RELATED COVID-19's origins were at Wuhan market in China, two new studies suggest

Latest Headlines

French president meets Saudi crown prince in Paris
World News // 1 hour ago
French president meets Saudi crown prince in Paris
July 28 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Thursday evening in Paris.
'Merchant of Death' in proposed prisoner swap a notorious Russian arms dealer
World News // 3 hours ago
'Merchant of Death' in proposed prisoner swap a notorious Russian arms dealer
July 28 (UPI) -- Who exactly is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer offered up in exchange for the release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan?
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
World News // 8 hours ago
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
July 28 (UPI) -- During his talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden "underscored that the United States policy has not changed" on Taiwan, the White House said Thursday.
Camera allowed to broadcast from British court for the first time
World News // 9 hours ago
Camera allowed to broadcast from British court for the first time
July 28 (UPI) -- An otherwise routine murder trial made history in London Thursday when a man who killed his grandfather was sentenced to life in prison -- as television cameras inside Old Bailey covered a hearing for the first time.
Shell again reports record earnings -- $11.5 billion -- for second quarter
World News // 9 hours ago
Shell again reports record earnings -- $11.5 billion -- for second quarter
July 28 (UPI) -- Shell, one of the largest oil producers in the world, on Thursday reported record earnings for the second quarter in a row as energy prices are running high and fueling inflation.
LG Chemical to supply materials for 5 million GM EVs
World News // 11 hours ago
LG Chemical to supply materials for 5 million GM EVs
SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Chemical has agreed to supply 950,000 tons of cathode active material to General Motors, enough to build some 5 million electric cars.
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
July 28 (UPI) -- Russian forces fired rockets into northern Ukraine from Belarus on Thursday, marking one of Moscow's most aggressive actions and use of an ally to attack Ukraine since the start of the war five months ago.
Hong Kong should repeal sweeping national security law, U.N. experts say
World News // 12 hours ago
Hong Kong should repeal sweeping national security law, U.N. experts say
July 28 (UPI) -- A United Nations panel of independent human rights experts urged the repeal of Hong Kong's national security law, saying the sweeping legislation is being broadly applied to crack down on civil society.
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was prepared to use his country's nuclear arsenal in a military clash with the United States and threatened to "annihilate" South Korea, state media reported Thursday.
Supporters of populist cleric storm Baghdad's Green Zone over rival's PM nomination
World News // 16 hours ago
Supporters of populist cleric storm Baghdad's Green Zone over rival's PM nomination
July 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of supporters cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed Baghdad's International Green Zone complex Wednesday in anger over the recent of a rival for prime minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement