WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia

July 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will testify in Russian court on Wednesday at her drug smuggling trial, during which prosecutors are expected to cross-examine her about possession of small amounts of hashish oil that's kept her in jail for six months.
Griner has been on trial for a number of days and faces as many as 10 years in prison if she's convicted on the drug charges. She pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month, but Russia's court system still puts someone on trial even if they plead guilty to the offenses.