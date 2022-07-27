Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route

1/4

A Russian soldier and a dog stand guard near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnieper River in Kakhovka, near Kherson, Ukraine, on May 20. Officials said Wednesday that Ukraine heavily damaged a bridge nearby that is important to Russian supply routes. File Photo by EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- Officials said that Ukrainian forces have used a U.S.-supplied rocket system to target a key bridge and disrupt a major route that Russia uses to send military supplies through the southern part of the country. The officials said the attack targeted the Antonivskiy Bridge, which runs over the Dnieper River near Kherson in far southern Ukraine, close to the Black Sea. Advertisement

A Russian-appointed official in the area, Kirill Stremousov, confirmed the attack on the bridge. He said the bridge is still intact, but is sufficiently damaged so that vehicles cannot cross.

The Russian official also said that Ukrainian forces had used American-supplied HIMARS precision rocket launchers to hit the bridge. The same bridge was shelled by Ukrainian forces last week.

Kyiv targeted the bridge to loosen Russia's grip on Kherson -- where Moscow has been in control for most of the war -- and other locations in the region.

"There were hits [after the attack of the Ukrainian troops] on the Antonivskiy Bridge," Stremousov said according to The Guardian. "We blocked traffic. We will repair it."

Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructures farther north in Kharkiv and officials said a private Moscow-aligned military firm successfully advanced on a Ukrainian power plant in the Donbas.

Britain's Defense Ministry, which has been closely monitoring the fighting since it began in February, said the private military company working for the Kremlin, Wagner, made tactical advances around the Vuhlehirska power plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions comprise the Donbas, which for years has been home to a number of pro-Russia separatists.

Farther north, Russian forces have kept up attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, according to regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

"The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects hospitals, schools, movie theaters," Syniehubov said according to The Guardian. "Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid."

In other Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, one person was killed when missiles hit a two-story hotel in Bakhmut -- and structural damage occurred when several missiles hit in Toretsk. Ukrainian and Western officials say that Moscow has made only incremental progress in advancing west through the Donetsk region over the past few weeks.