Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2022 / 8:06 AM

Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
A Russian soldier and a dog stand guard near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnieper River in Kakhovka, near Kherson, Ukraine, on May 20. Officials said Wednesday that Ukraine heavily damaged a bridge nearby that is important to Russian supply routes. File Photo by EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- Officials said that Ukrainian forces have used a U.S.-supplied rocket system to target a key bridge and disrupt a major route that Russia uses to send military supplies through the southern part of the country.

The officials said the attack targeted the Antonivskiy Bridge, which runs over the Dnieper River near Kherson in far southern Ukraine, close to the Black Sea.

Advertisement

A Russian-appointed official in the area, Kirill Stremousov, confirmed the attack on the bridge. He said the bridge is still intact, but is sufficiently damaged so that vehicles cannot cross.

The Russian official also said that Ukrainian forces had used American-supplied HIMARS precision rocket launchers to hit the bridge. The same bridge was shelled by Ukrainian forces last week.

RELATED Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted

Kyiv targeted the bridge to loosen Russia's grip on Kherson -- where Moscow has been in control for most of the war -- and other locations in the region.

"There were hits [after the attack of the Ukrainian troops] on the Antonivskiy Bridge," Stremousov said according to The Guardian. "We blocked traffic. We will repair it."

Russian forces have been attacking Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, since the war began in February. Moscow, however, has been unable to wrest it entirely from Ukrainian control. File Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructures farther north in Kharkiv and officials said a private Moscow-aligned military firm successfully advanced on a Ukrainian power plant in the Donbas.

Advertisement

Britain's Defense Ministry, which has been closely monitoring the fighting since it began in February, said the private military company working for the Kremlin, Wagner, made tactical advances around the Vuhlehirska power plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions comprise the Donbas, which for years has been home to a number of pro-Russia separatists.

Farther north, Russian forces have kept up attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, according to regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

RELATED Russia says it will abandon Int'l Space Station in 2024, build its own outpost

"The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects hospitals, schools, movie theaters," Syniehubov said according to The Guardian. "Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid."

In other Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, one person was killed when missiles hit a two-story hotel in Bakhmut -- and structural damage occurred when several missiles hit in Toretsk. Ukrainian and Western officials say that Moscow has made only incremental progress in advancing west through the Donetsk region over the past few weeks.

Read More

European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing

Latest Headlines

WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia
World News // 39 minutes ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia
July 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will testify in Russian court Wednesday at her drug smuggling trial, during which prosecutors are expected to cross-examine her about possessing hashish oil that's kept her in jail for months.
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
World News // 5 hours ago
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
July 27 (UPI) -- A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Philippines on Wednesday -- killing several people, inflicting major damage and forcing trains to stop more than 200 miles away in Manila.
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
July 27 (UPI) -- Beijing's defense ministry has warned that the Chinese military would "never sit idly by" and take "strong measures" if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a rumored visit to Taiwan.
Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday imposed dozens of sanctions targeting Russian and Syrian officials and actors on accusations they are attempting to legitimize the Kremlin's occupation of Kyiv territory.
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
World News // 1 day ago
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
July 26 (UPI) -- Russia kept up attacks against the southern port city of Odessa early Tuesday with new strikes on civilian targets, raising more doubt that Moscow intends to allow Ukraine to resume shipments of grain.
Japan executes man convicted of killing 7 in 2008 massacre
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan executes man convicted of killing 7 in 2008 massacre
July 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese government has executed a man convicted of killing seven people in 2008 during a stabbing attack in Tokyo.
European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing
World News // 22 hours ago
European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Tuesday that it will start rationing natural gas in the face of Russia's pullback on energy over sanctions the bloc placed on the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.
China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions
World News // 1 day ago
China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department says there can be "no business as usual" with the military in Myanmar after the executions of pro-democracy activists and called on China to do more to apply pressure to the Naypyidaw regime.
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
World News // 1 day ago
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
July 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara said gunmen shot and killed six people in a brazen attack at a drug rehabilitation center.
Three dead including suspect in shooting spree near Vancouver
World News // 1 day ago
Three dead including suspect in shooting spree near Vancouver
July 25 (UPI) -- Three people are dead including a suspected gunman following a shooting spree that began early Monday near Vancouver, B.C., authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement