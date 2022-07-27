Watch Live
After testing negative, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 infection
Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2022 / 10:13 AM

Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death

By Doug Cunningham
Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
A shop sells images of the late Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the central West Bank town of Bethlehem on July 12. U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken has met with her family, pledging to pursue accountability for her death while covering an Israeli military operation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the family of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot to death while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.

Blinken tweeted, "I met with the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, whose fearless journalism earned her the respect of audiences around the world."

Advertisement

Blinken said in the tweet, "I expressed my deepest condolences and commitment to pursue accountability for her tragic killing."

The State Department said earlier this month that Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the journalist's death.

RELATED Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'

Lina Abu Akleh tweeted after the meeting, "Sec. Blinken told us that he has a duty to protect every U.S. citizen. We will hold him to this. Nothing short of a U.S. investigation that leads to real accountability is acceptable, and we won't stop until no other American or Palestinian family endures the same pain we have."

She said the family wants a meeting with President Joe Biden, tweeting, "A meeting with him will demonstrate to our family that Shireen's case is a priority for this administration. Since he didn't meet with us in Jerusalem, we came to D.C. We need him to hear from us directly."

Advertisement

State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press briefing that the department is focusing on bridging the Israeli and Palestinian investigations and "doing all we can to see to it that the investigations that are being carried out are thorough, they're done exhaustively, they're done transparently, and again, that they end in accountability."

RELATED U.N. Human Rights office says journalist killed by Israeli defense forces

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by shots fired by Israeli Security Forces and not by indiscriminate fire from armed Palestinians.

RELATED Israeli military won't probe death of Palestinian journalist

Read More

Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says

Latest Headlines

Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
World News // 1 hour ago
Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
July 27 (UPI) -- A futuristic Saudi walled city project called The Line is intended to provide an ideal climate year-round in vertically layered communities run entirely on renewable energy.
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
July 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said that its forces have used a U.S.-supplied rocket system to target a key bridge and disrupt a major route that Russia uses to send military supplies through the southern part of the country.
WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia
July 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will testify in Russian court Wednesday at her drug smuggling trial, during which prosecutors are expected to cross-examine her about possessing hashish oil that's kept her in jail for months.
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
World News // 8 hours ago
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
July 27 (UPI) -- A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Philippines on Wednesday -- killing several people, inflicting major damage and forcing trains to stop more than 200 miles away in Manila.
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
World News // 5 hours ago
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
July 27 (UPI) -- Beijing's defense ministry has warned that the Chinese military would "never sit idly by" and take "strong measures" if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a rumored visit to Taiwan.
Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday imposed dozens of sanctions targeting Russian and Syrian officials and actors on accusations they are attempting to legitimize the Kremlin's occupation of Kyiv territory.
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
World News // 1 day ago
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
July 26 (UPI) -- Russia kept up attacks against the southern port city of Odessa early Tuesday with new strikes on civilian targets, raising more doubt that Moscow intends to allow Ukraine to resume shipments of grain.
Japan executes man convicted of killing 7 in 2008 massacre
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan executes man convicted of killing 7 in 2008 massacre
July 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese government has executed a man convicted of killing seven people in 2008 during a stabbing attack in Tokyo.
European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing
World News // 1 day ago
European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Tuesday that it will start rationing natural gas in the face of Russia's pullback on energy over sanctions the bloc placed on the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.
China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions
World News // 1 day ago
China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department says there can be "no business as usual" with the military in Myanmar after the executions of pro-democracy activists and called on China to do more to apply pressure to the Naypyidaw regime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement