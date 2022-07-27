Trending
World News
July 27, 2022 / 2:56 AM

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines

By Darryl Coote
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines
Buildings and infrastructure in northern Philippines were damaged Wednesday when Abra Province was hit by a strong earthquake. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross/Twitter

July 27 (UPI) -- A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck northern Philippines on Wednesday morning, inflicting damage to buildings and infrastructure and forcing trains to stop more than 200 miles away in Manila.

The tectonic temblor hit the municipality of Tayum in the northern province of Abra at 8:43 a.m. PHT at a depth of 10.5 miles, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said after revising the shock down from a magnitude 7.3 strike.

The major earthquake has since been followed by more than 15 aftershocks, some registering as strong as a magnitude 4.7, the Phivolcs said, adding there is no threat of a tsunami.

Abra Rep. Ching Bernos shared pictures through the Philippine Information Agency of damaged buildings, some leaning at a dangerous tilt, stating many households and infrastructure have been impacted.

The congresswoman urged residents in a statement to prioritize safety as further aftershocks may follow.

"Please join us in praying for Abra and the continuous safety of our beloved Abrenos," she said.

The Philippines Red Cross also posted pictures online of cars crushed under the weight of rubble that only hours earlier were walls of buildings.

Patients were evacuated with the aid of the Red Cross from the Abra Provincial Hospital due to damage it sustained.

In nearby Ilocos Province, Gov. Jerry Singson declared a suspension of work and directed the evacuation of coastal communities if necessary. Several other governors in Luzon Island have also issued similar directives.

According to Phivolcs, residents of Manila, which is more than 250 miles from Abra, experienced the earthquake at an intensity level of five on the 10-level scale, meaning the "vibration is felt like a passing of [a] heavy truck."

The rumbling forced several Manila Metro Rail Transit systems to suspend operation.

"All trains were advised to stop," MRT-3 said in an advisory. "Assessment of all facilities and systems are ongoing."

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos said in a statement that his office continues to receive information about damages sustained, and that "we are ensuring prompt response to the needs of our countrymen affected by this disaster."

During a press conference, his press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the president has directed all disaster prevention agencies to dispatch resources to Abra.

"He will immediately fly to the area as soon as the all clear is given," she said.

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

