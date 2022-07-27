Watch Live
After testing negative, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 infection
Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2022 / 10:01 AM

Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'

By Doug Cunningham
Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
This is an artist's rendering of The Line, the first piece of a Saudi government-funded mega-city being developed by a development project called NEOM. Photo courtesy of NEOM

July 27 (UPI) -- A futuristic Saudi walled city project called The Line is intended to provide an ideal climate year-round in vertically layered communities run entirely on renewable energy.

It will cost billions of dollars and will be a tall, narrow city 105 miles long, with an open interior enclosed by a mirrored façade, according to a statement from the Saudi government development project NEOM.

Advertisement

In a statement, NEOM calls The Line "a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature." It will have no roads or cars and cost hundreds of billions of dollars to build.

"At The Line's launch last year, we committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning," Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a statement.

RELATED Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit

"The designs revealed today for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability.

The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live."

Advertisement

The Line is being designed and created by NEOM, a development project of Saudi Vision 2030. The Line will be the first section.

NEOM is owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Crown Prince bin Salman is the chairman of the board of NEOM.

"NEOM will be a place for all people from across the globe to make their mark on the world in creative and innovative ways," bin Salman said in the Saudi NEOM statement.

"NEOM remains one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030, and our commitment to delivering The Line on behalf of the nation remains resolute."

The Line will be roughly 656 feet wide, 106 miles long and 1,640 feet above sea level. According to the Saudi government it eventually will accommodate 9 million residents.

"It's ideal climate all year round will ensure that residents can enjoy surrounding nature when traveling on foot," the Saudi NEOM statement said.

"Residents will have access to all facilities in The Line within a five-minute walk, in addition to high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes."

NEOM's statement said The Line is to be built by a team of "world-renowned architects and engineers" to develop "this revolutionary concept for the city of the future."

Advertisement

Read More

Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death

Latest Headlines

Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
World News // 1 hour ago
Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the family of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot to death while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
July 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said that its forces have used a U.S.-supplied rocket system to target a key bridge and disrupt a major route that Russia uses to send military supplies through the southern part of the country.
WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner to testify in drug smuggling trial in Russia
July 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will testify in Russian court Wednesday at her drug smuggling trial, during which prosecutors are expected to cross-examine her about possessing hashish oil that's kept her in jail for months.
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
World News // 8 hours ago
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
July 27 (UPI) -- A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Philippines on Wednesday -- killing several people, inflicting major damage and forcing trains to stop more than 200 miles away in Manila.
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
World News // 5 hours ago
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
July 27 (UPI) -- Beijing's defense ministry has warned that the Chinese military would "never sit idly by" and take "strong measures" if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a rumored visit to Taiwan.
Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday imposed dozens of sanctions targeting Russian and Syrian officials and actors on accusations they are attempting to legitimize the Kremlin's occupation of Kyiv territory.
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
World News // 1 day ago
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
July 26 (UPI) -- Russia kept up attacks against the southern port city of Odessa early Tuesday with new strikes on civilian targets, raising more doubt that Moscow intends to allow Ukraine to resume shipments of grain.
Japan executes man convicted of killing 7 in 2008 massacre
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan executes man convicted of killing 7 in 2008 massacre
July 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese government has executed a man convicted of killing seven people in 2008 during a stabbing attack in Tokyo.
European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing
World News // 1 day ago
European Union agrees to voluntary natural gas rationing
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Tuesday that it will start rationing natural gas in the face of Russia's pullback on energy over sanctions the bloc placed on the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.
China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions
World News // 1 day ago
China should do more to contain Myanmar 'brutality,' U.S. says after executions
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department says there can be "no business as usual" with the military in Myanmar after the executions of pro-democracy activists and called on China to do more to apply pressure to the Naypyidaw regime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
California soccer player dies from injuries after massive fight
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement