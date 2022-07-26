Trending
July 26, 2022 / 11:30 PM

Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory

By Darryl Coote
A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday imposed dozens of sanctions targeting Russian and Syrian officials and actors on accusations they are attempting to legitimize the Kremlin's occupation of Ukrainian territory.

In total, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss blacklisted 42 people on Tuesday over aiding President Vladimir Putin's five-month war in Ukraine.

"We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimize Putin's illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails," she said in a statement.

Among those hit with sanctions include Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-imposed prime minister and first deputy chairman of Donetsk and Luhansk, regions of eastern Ukraine that have been held by separatists and have been recognized as independent by Putin, who aims to annex them.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Khotsenko and Kuznetsov -- who were blacklisted with asset freezes and travel bans Tuesday -- were appointed by the Kremlin in June to implement Russian policies that support Putin's annexation of the region and to use "sham" referendums to legitimize the occupation.

"We will not keep quiet and watch Kremlin-appointed state actors suppress the people of Ukraine or the freedoms of their own people," Tress said.

Twenty-nine regional governors across Russia were also subject to travel bans and asset freezes on accusations of complying with Kremlin directives to transfer funds to Donetsk and Luhansk to aid the occupation.

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko were sanctioned on accusations of attempting to silence Russian citizens who speak out against the war.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the pair have expanded the definition of foreign agent to include anyone the government deems to be acting under the influence of a foreign government.

Sarvar and Sanjar Ismailov, nephews of sanctioned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov and who have significant assets in Britain, were also sanctioned along with six Syrians accused of recruiting Syrian mercenaries and Palestinian refugees to fight in the war and other charges.

Britain, along with democratic allies, including the United States, has repeatedly imposed punitive measures against Russia since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Including the 42 people blacklisted by Britain on Tuesday, London has sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia, it said.

London has also banned British investment in Russia and Russian gold from its bullion market, among other moves.

The sanctions were imposed as the European Union, which has implemented six rounds of Russia-related punitive packages since the war began, renewed its economic sanctions for a further six months on Tuesday.

