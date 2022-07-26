6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center

July 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara said gunmen shot and killed six people in a brazen attack at a drug rehabilitation center.

The prosecutor's office in Jalisco state where Guadalajara is the capital said in a statement Monday that municipal police were notified of the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. a day earlier.

On arrival to the center, first responders found four men and a woman dead at the scene with a fifth man in need of medical attention and who was pronounced dead not long after, the office said.

The woman was identified as between the ages of 18 and 23 and three of the men were between 20 and 30 years old, the office said, adding a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old man were also slain in the attack.

All appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds to "various parts of the body," it said.

The bodies of the victims have handed over to forensic experts, according to authorities.

No specifics about the shooting were made public in the brief statement that says it was carried out by "several armed people."

"The state's prosecutor's office will continue with this work diligently and objectively until clarification is achieved with the capture of those who are responsible," it said.

Attacks on rehabilitation centers are not uncommon in the North American nation, which has seen several in the past few years.

At a rehabilitation center in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, gunman opened fire and killed nearly two dozen people and wounded several others in July 2020.

In September 2017, 16 people were shot and killed by masked men at a center in the northern city of Chihuahua.