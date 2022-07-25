Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2022 / 8:35 AM

Pope Francis expected to give historic apology in Canada for abuses at Christian schools

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Pope Francis expected to give historic apology in Canada for abuses at Christian schools
Pope Francis boards a flight bound for Canada on Sunday in Rome, Italy. The five-day trip is the first papal visit to Canada in 20 years. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will give a historic apology in Canada on Monday for decades of physical and sexual abuse and suppression at Catholic schools across the country.

The pope will visit the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School south of Edmonton and apologize for the abuses against tens of thousands of Indigenous people, who were taken from their families and put in the schools in an effort to make them conform to Christian society.

Advertisement

The remarks will be Francis' first on the abuse at the schools, where an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend from 1847 to 1947. More than 60% of the schools were run by the Roman Catholic Church. The last school closed in 1997.

The schools, funded by the Canadian government, were created to assimilate indigenous peoples into the dominant Canadian culture.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which was organized as part of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, issued a report in 2015 finding that at least 3,200 children were reported to have died over the 140 years that the schools operated.

Students are seen at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in 1937. A mass grave was recently found at the school's former site that contained the bodies of more than 200 children. The school operated from 1890 through 1978. File Photo by National Center for Truth and Reconciliation/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Francis arrived in Edmonton on Sunday and was greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon. He is expected to meet with the leaders of indigenous groups this week.

"I hope that this visit is the beginning of a change in history, a change in the way business is going to be done, and a way for us to begin our healing journey," Treaty Six Grand Chief George Arcand Jr. told CBC News.

RELATED Pope Francis to resume pilgrimages in September after COVID-19 no-travel period

"More importantly, I asked the Pope to walk with us and create this new road that needs to be created."

Elder Fernie Marty of the Sacred Heart First Peoples Church in Edmonton said it was important for Pope Francis to be focused on creating an atmosphere of healing during the visit to Canada.

"It's exciting and a little nerve-wracking with all the media and stuff, but most of all I'm good with everything," Marty said according to Vatican News. "Him being here in Canada where all the atrocities happened; that's is very, very important."

RELATED Pope Francis decries Fourth of July shooting in northern Chicago suburb

The last papal trip to Canada occurred when Pope John Paul II made a visit in July 2002.

Read More

Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination

Latest Headlines

Shooting near Vancouver targeting transient victims
World News // 43 minutes ago
Shooting near Vancouver targeting transient victims
July 25 (UPI) -- An emergency alert sent to the cellphones of residents in British Columbia's Lower Mainland is warning people about an active shooter situation.
New constitution in Tunisia would give president ultimate power
World News // 48 minutes ago
New constitution in Tunisia would give president ultimate power
July 25 (UPI) -- Tunisians were voting Monday on a new constitution that would give its controversial leader the ability to single-handedly enact political reforms that critics say would return the country to a dictatorship.
Accused assassin of Japan's Shinzo Abe undergoes mental evaluation
World News // 1 hour ago
Accused assassin of Japan's Shinzo Abe undergoes mental evaluation
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities on Monday began conducting a psychiatric evaluation of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
LG Energy Solution to supply more EV batteries to Ford
World News // 2 hours ago
LG Energy Solution to supply more EV batteries to Ford
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Energy Solution announced plans to strengthen its business alliance with Ford Motor and supply more batteries to the U.S. automaker.
Wheat prices up after Russian shelling throws Ukraine grain deal into doubt
World News // 3 hours ago
Wheat prices up after Russian shelling throws Ukraine grain deal into doubt
July 25 (UPI) -- Russian officials said Monday that attacks on a critical port city in the south of Ukraine over the weekend will not affect a new agreement to allow resumption of grain shipments.
Military leaders in Myanmar execute former lawmaker, 3 political prisoners for 'terrorism'
World News // 7 hours ago
Military leaders in Myanmar execute former lawmaker, 3 political prisoners for 'terrorism'
July 25 (UPI) -- Myanmar executed four anti-coup activists, including a former lawmaker, its military junta announced Monday, sparking widespread condemnation over the country's first use of the death penalty in decades.
17 Haitian migrants found dead after boat capsizes near Bahamas
World News // 12 hours ago
17 Haitian migrants found dead after boat capsizes near Bahamas
July 24 (UPI) -- Rescuers retrieved 17 bodies from the waters off the coast of the Bahamas on Sunday after a boat transporting dozens of assumed Haitian migrants in a human smuggling operation capsized in rough seas.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, raising alerts to highest level
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, raising alerts to highest level
July 24 (UPI) -- Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted Sunday, prompting officials to raise alert levels from Level 3 to Level 5, the highest possible.
Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for abuse of indigenous children
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for abuse of indigenous children
July 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday traveled to Canada for a weeklong trip in which he will apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the abuse of indigenous children.
COVID-19 cases decline 9% worldwide in week but Asia up 26% with Japan 200,000 daily
World News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 cases decline 9% worldwide in week but Asia up 26% with Japan 200,000 daily
July 24 (UPI) -- Despite a worldwide 9% decline in COVID-19 cases in the past week, the virus is spiking in Asia with a 26% gain, including surpassing 200,000 cases for the first time in Japan. Deaths were down 4%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia shells southern Ukraine, wages propaganda war ahead of expected annexation efforts
Russia shells southern Ukraine, wages propaganda war ahead of expected annexation efforts
'Naked and Afraid' contestant Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
'Naked and Afraid' contestant Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, raising alerts to highest level
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, raising alerts to highest level
COVID-19 cases decline 9% worldwide in week but Asia up 26% with Japan 200,000 daily
COVID-19 cases decline 9% worldwide in week but Asia up 26% with Japan 200,000 daily
Neo-Nazi group founder arrested during protest of drag queen story hour in Boston
Neo-Nazi group founder arrested during protest of drag queen story hour in Boston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement