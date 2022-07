1/2

The first of two emergency alerts sent to people in British Columbia's Lower Mainland Monday morning warning of an active shooter situation targeting transient victims. Photo by Simon Druker/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- An emergency alert sent to the cellphones of residents in British Columbia's Lower Mainland is warning people about an active shooter situation. The message was sent around 6:20 am PT warning of "multiple shooting scenes," and "involving transient victims." Advertisement

The police-issued alert issued warns people to avoid the downtown core of the City of Langley and Langley Township, which are located approximately 34 miles east of Vancouver, the province's largest city.

It also said officers "have interaction with one suspect" and gives a physical description of a Caucasian male in brown Carhart coveralls, although it is not clear if they are the same person.

Officers were also attempting to locate a white car.

A second alert issued around 7:20 am PT then cleared the man police were in contact with.

"Efforts are still being made to confirm only one suspect is involved," reads the second alert.

It's not clear what the total number of victims is or what their conditions are.

The violence comes after a chilling double-murder in the nearby resort municipality of Whistler, where a known gang member and another man were killed Sunday. The two were shot outside a hotel mid-afternoon, leading to a lockdown in the busy tourist town.

Advertisement

Police later arrested "several" people in relation to what they described as a targeted, gang-related shooting.