Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupted Sunday prompting officials to raise alert levels from Level 3 to Level 5, the highest possible. Photo courtesy Japan Meteorological Agency

July 24 (UPI) -- Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted Sunday, prompting officials to raise alert levels from Level 3 to Level 5, the highest possible. The volcano, located about 8 miles from the city of Kagoshima on the island of Kyushu, erupted around 8:05 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Japan Meteorological Agency. Advertisement

No deaths or damage have yet been reported.

The agency warned residents to be aware of volcanic ash and a flow of debris that "may occur during rainfall depending on future ash fall conditions."

Volcanic stones were also reported to have fallen as far as 1.5 miles from the volcano's crater.

"Please note that the window glass may break due to the large air vibration caused by the explosion," the agency said.

"Please do not enter dangerous areas according to the instructions of the local government."

The JMA added that "volcanic activity of Sakurajima is very active" and that "a very small amount of eruption smoke rose to 300 meters above the crater edge and entered the clouds."

"There are few volcanic earthquakes. Volcanic tremors associated with the eruption are occurring," the JMA said.

Officials said that the Sendai Nuclear Power plant located about 31 miles from the volcano does not appear to have been impacted by the eruption Sunday.