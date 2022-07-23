Advertisement
World News
July 23, 2022 / 2:02 PM

Tens of thousands of travelers caught in gridlock at Britain's Port of Dover

By Adam Schrader
Traffic jams as families try to get to the ferry terminal on the first weekend of the school summer holidays in Dover, Britain, on Friday. Photo by Stuart Brock/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of travelers leaving Britain on ferries to France through the Port of Dover have been gridlocked by long lines since Friday, waiting hours for security checks.

The Port of Dover, the busiest international ferry port in Europe, said in a statement just before 1 p.m. Saturday that the port had already assisted 17,215 vacationers on their way to Europe. Schools in England and Wales have ended for the summer, making this weekend one of the busiest for international travel.

"We are working hard with our partners to get all passengers on their way as quickly as possible," Port of Dover officials said in the statement.

Passengers leaving Britain for Europe through France now face enhanced customs and security checks by French authorities since Britain left the European Union, popularly known as Brexit. British officials seemed to blame French customs officials for the delay.

"The Port of Dover is relieved that French border staff have been fully mobilized at French border controls in Dover on Saturday morning in order to get holidaymakers and freight vehicles moving and to relieve the disruption on the Dover and wider Kent community," officials with the Port of Dover said in a second statement.

"There is of course a way to go to clear the backlog of waiting passengers, some of whom have had more extensive delays due to a serious incident yesterday on the M20."

Georges-François Leclerc, the prefect of the Hauts-de-France region, said in a statement tweeted by the French Embassy in London that the weekend traffic was "obviously anticipated" and urged British press to correct reports that French border police did not provide sufficient staff to deal with the increased volume of travelers.

"An unforeseeable technical incident in the Channel Tunnel led border police to delay the desired operational capacity by one hour," Leclerc said. "Indeed, it was not until 9:45 a.m. that the booths were fully staffed."

Leclerc added that the "traffic difficulties" in the Channel Tunnel have "now been eased" but that there is still considerable road congestion stretching several miles in Britain.

"Finally, the French authorities note that smooth flows in the Port of Dover are the shared responsibility of a combination of stakeholders, including, in particular, the ferry companies, the Port of Dover and British authorities," Leclerc said.

Officials with the Port of Dover said that it was working with ferry operators "to get people on their way as quickly as possible."

"Today is going to be very busy, with more U.K. tourists heading to Dover in order to travel to France.," the statement reads. "Passengers should keep in touch with their ferry operators for the latest information on their sailings."

Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, said in further comments that he welcomed "the commitment shown by both French and U.K. authorities to resolve the issue."

"It is vital that attention remains high and that all partners maintain the required staffing levels throughout the weekend, indeed the rest of the summer, so that we can begin to return to the positive experience we had planned for those going on their well-earned breaks," Bannister said.

P&O Ferries, which operates ferries leaving from the Port of Dover, said in a statement that passengers scheduled to travel Saturday should allow between 3 to 4 hours to pass through the security checks.

"Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover," the statement reads. "Rest assured, if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available once at check-in."

Irish Ferries, which also operates ferries from Dover to Calais, France, also warned passengers of the long lines and told passengers to "have documents ready to assist border control checks and reduce queuing time."

Travelers trying to reach France through the Eurotunnel have also been warned they "may experience a longer journey than normal today" on their way to the terminal in Folkestone.

Around 8,500 cars passed through Dover on Friday while 10,000 cars were expected to pass through on Saturday, the BBC reported. Around 3,000 trucks were also waiting to cross the English Channel but are parked on the M20 highway outside of Dover as officials prioritize vacation traffic.

The Port of Dover is Europe's busiest international ferry port and the nearest British port to France -- just 21 miles away.

