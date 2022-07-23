Advertisement
World News
July 23, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Monkeypox: WHO declares global health emergency

By Danielle Haynes
1/2
Monkeypox: WHO declares global health emergency
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a WHO committee failed to come to a consensus but he decided to declare the emergency anyway. File Photo courtesy of the World Health Organization

July 23 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency Saturday amid a spike in cases in recent months.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a committee wasn't able to come to a consensus about the seriousness of the outbreak, but he decided to declare the emergency regardless.

Advertisement

The designation means the WHO believes the rising monkeypox cases warrant a coordinated international response to prevent the outbreak from developing into a pandemic. As part of the declaration, the WHO will provide member states with guidelines and suggestions on how to battle the virus.

Tedros said the global risk is "moderate," while it's particularly "high" in Europe.

As of Thursday, there have been nearly 16,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox this year in 74 countries, according to WHO data. The cases have led to five deaths, all in Africa.

The United States has recorded more than 2,000 cases in 43 states. Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it was releasing nearly 150,000 additional doses of a monkeypox vaccine from the national stockpile to fight the rising cases.

Monkeypox symptoms generally include several days of flu-like illness and swollen lymph nodes followed by a blister or pimple-like rash. It commonly spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluid or touching items that have previously touched a rash or fluid.

Advertisement

Monkeypox can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex, according to the CDC.

The current outbreak has largely involved gay and bisexual men, many of whom recently reported having multiple or anonymous sex partners.

Daniel Uria contributed to this report.

Latest Headlines

Russia strikes port city of Odessa after grain agreement with Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia strikes port city of Odessa after grain agreement with Ukraine
July 23 (UPI) -- Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Saturday, local officials said, less than a day after Moscow signed an agreement to free up large shipments of grain stuck at Black Sea export hubs.
Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool
World News // 12 hours ago
Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool
July 22 (UPI) -- A man died after a massive sinkhole opened underneath the swimming pool at a home in Israel on Thursday, officials said. The couple that owns the home has since been arrested on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.
Genocide case against Myanmar to move forward at International Court of Justice
World News // 18 hours ago
Genocide case against Myanmar to move forward at International Court of Justice
July 22 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice on Friday moved forward a case accusing Myanmar's military of conducting brutal "clearance operations" of the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to resume blocked grain shipments in Black Sea
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to resume blocked grain shipments in Black Sea
July 22 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine signed agreements Friday to free up large Ukrainian shipments of grain that have been stuck at ports on the Black Sea for months, resolving a standoff that had threatened global food security.
Herbert Diess to step down as Volkswagen chairman
World News // 22 hours ago
Herbert Diess to step down as Volkswagen chairman
July 22 (UPI) -- Herbert Diess, who took over European auto giant Volkswagen after a catastrophic emissions device scandal that stretched to the United States, will step down as chairman at the end of August.
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
July 22 (UPI) -- Authorities on the island of Fiji have arrested an American man after they say he killed his wife while they were on their honeymoon at a luxury resort there earlier this month.
United Nations condemns political violence in Papua New Guinea
World News // 1 day ago
United Nations condemns political violence in Papua New Guinea
July 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday condemned political violence in Papua New Guinea "unequivocally" and called for an "immediate cessation" of the election-related violence.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
World News // 1 day ago
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens.
Sri Lanka's unpopular new president names unpopular politician as new PM
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lanka's unpopular new president names unpopular politician as new PM
July 22 (UPI) -- Angry demonstrators in Sri Lanka, already upset about the man who's taken over as the country's new president, were given more bad news on Friday after another unpopular politician was named as the new prime minister.
South Korea, U.S. to restore joint military field drills next month
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea, U.S. to restore joint military field drills next month
SEOUL, July 22 (UPI) -- South Korea will resume suspended joint military field exercises with the United States next month, as Seoul continues to boost its military relationship with Washington in the wake of threats from North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
Steve Bannon convicted for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool
Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
U.S. man killed wife on honeymoon at luxury Fiji resort, police say
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls
FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement