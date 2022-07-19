Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2022 / 7:55 AM

Britain sets new all-time heat record -- 102.3 degrees -- as Europe bakes under the sun

By A.L. Lee
1/5
Britain sets new all-time heat record -- 102.3 degrees -- as Europe bakes under the sun
A woman puts sunscreen onto a man's back at the West Reservoir in London, Britain, on Sunday. Britain set a new national record temperature on Tuesday -- more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday set a record high for hottest temperature ever recorded in the country -- over 102 degrees Fahrenheit -- and forecasters said it would only get worse throughout the day and possibly later.

The country's weather office reported the record high temperature -- 102.3 degrees -- in Charlwood, which is located about 25 miles southwest of downtown London.

Advertisement

"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K.," the Met Office said in a tweet Tuesday. "Temperatures are likely to rise further through today."

The previous national record temperature for Britain was 101.6 degrees, set in 2019.

RELATED U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'

The record or near-record heat in Britain followed high temperatures after dark Wednesday and before dawn Tuesday. But it's not just Britain.

A summer scorcher across Europe is holding its grip with other nations bracing for record temperatures. In some places, like Paris, the mercury was forecast to reach nearly 110 degrees on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Some relief may be on the way in Britain, however, as parts of the country are expected to see thunderstorms later on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people have died so far during the European heat wave, which has also seen abnormal heat in countries like Spain, the Netherlands and Germany.

Scotland was also expected to see another hot day on Tuesday and possibly break a heat record that has stood for nearly 20 years. Ireland on Monday saw its hottest temperature since 1887.

Some areas, including northern Italy, were also stricken by drought, adding to the unrelenting misery.

Elsewhere in Britain, utility services like water and electricity were strained by increased demand and public transit ground to a halt as steel tracks buckled and wiring systems failed. The heat led Network Rail to temporarily shutdown the East Coast Mainline and the Midland Mainline.

"We don't take decisions like this lightly," Jake Kelly, group director for system operation at Network Rail, said according to BBC News. "Our engineers work very hard assessing the capability of the infrastructure facing that record heat, and we decided that we had no choice but to close it."

Advertisement

Emergency services also felt the strain of the heat wave with London Ambulance Service fielding close to 7,000 emergency calls on Monday and numerous schools also closed for the day and a runway at Luton Airport near London sustained surface damage due to the excessive heat.

The historic heat in Europe is coinciding with a number of wildfires in Spain, Portugal, Greece and France. The Gironde blaze in southwest France, for example, has prompted authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people.

"It never stops," David Brunner, one of 1,500 firefighters battling the blaze, said according to The Guardian. "In 30 years of firefighting I have never seen a fire like this."

Read More

Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.

Latest Headlines

Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
World News // 2 hours ago
Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
July 19 (UPI) -- Malaysian authorities seized $18 million of elephant tusks, pangolin scales, rhino horns, tiger fangs and other animal parts in its biggest haul ever of illegally trafficked wildlife, its customs department announced.
Swarm of waterspouts off Finland coast leave onlookers in awe
World News // 2 hours ago
Swarm of waterspouts off Finland coast leave onlookers in awe
Typically when stormy weather is in the forecast, many people avoid the beach or going out on a boat. However, that wasn't the case for many vacationers in southwestern Finland.
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
World News // 15 hours ago
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
July 18 (UPI) -- A deadly heat wave has killed hundreds in Europe and buckled a runway at a British airport.
Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change
World News // 18 hours ago
Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change
July 18 (UPI) -- Wild bison are roaming in Britain for the first time in thousands of years. A herd of "woolly bulldozers" was released to knock down trees and return the ecosystem back to its natural state to help fight climate change.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls for early election after party's upset victory
World News // 21 hours ago
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls for early election after party's upset victory
July 18 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday renewed calls for an early election and urged the country's chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja to resign.
5 remaining candidates to succeed British PM Boris Johnson face vote Monday
World News // 21 hours ago
5 remaining candidates to succeed British PM Boris Johnson face vote Monday
July 18 (UPI) -- There are only five candidates left to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and British prime minister -- and after Monday, there will be only four.
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
July 18 (UPI) -- The European Union signed a new gas deal with Azerbaijan on Monday, doubling imports to help replace fossil fuels from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'
July 18 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres issued a warning Monday, saying humanity faces "collective suicide" from the impact of extreme climate events, including fires and heatwaves that are wreaking havoc around the world.
Despite COVID-19 surge in region, North Korea says it's close to 'defusing' outbreak
World News // 1 day ago
Despite COVID-19 surge in region, North Korea says it's close to 'defusing' outbreak
SEOUL, July 18 (UPI) -- North Korea is on its way to "completely defusing" its outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday, according to state media, while cases surge in neighboring countries.
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
World News // 1 day ago
Ghana confirms 2 cases of Marburg virus; declares first-ever outbreak
July 18 (UPI) -- Ghana has reported two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus, the World Health Organization said, making it the first-ever outbreak of the disease in the West African nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement