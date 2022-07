Investigators said Tuesday's crash occurred on the Cairo-Assiut Road, a major highway that connects parts of Egypt to the capital Cairo, and that the bus was en route from Sohag to Cairo. Image courtesy Pixabay

July 19 (UPI) -- Almost two dozen people were killed in Egypt on Tuesday when a passenger bus crashed into a semi-truck on one of the country's main arteries to Cairo, authorities said. Officials said the bus was traveling on a highway that's the primary route from the region to the capital city when it ran into the semi, which was pulled off to the side of the road as the driver changed a tire. Advertisement

The bus, which was carrying about 45 people, crashed into the rear of the semi near Mallawi in Minya province. Authorities said at least 23 people were killed and a number of others were hurt.

Investigators said the crash occurred on the Cairo-Assiut Road, a major highway that connects to the capital, and that the bus was en route from Sohag to Cairo. The site of the collision is about 140 miles from Cairo.

More than 20 ambulances were called to take the casualties to a hospital.

The Egypt Independent also reported a rollover crash involving a truck in Minya province on Tuesday that killed more than a dozen people.

In 2020, the number of people injured on Egyptian roads declined by almost 30% over 2019, according to statistical agency CAPMAS. Road deaths, it noted, decreased by almost 10%.