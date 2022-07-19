Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2022 / 8:48 PM

Putin travels to Iran to meet with Iranian, Turkish leaders

By Daniel Uria
Putin travels to Iran to meet with Iranian, Turkish leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran Tuesday for his first major summit outside of Russia since invading Ukraine. Photo by Sergei Savostyanov/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of Iran and Turkey on Tuesday for his first major summit outside the country since invading Ukraine.

Putin traveled to Iran to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran as well as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Advertisement

During the visit Tuesday, Iran's national oil company signed a $40 billion agreement with Russian gas company Gazprom including the development of Iranian gas fields and building new gas export pipelines.

"I am very pleased to be on the hospitable Iranian soil ... We can boast about record figures in terms of trade growth," Putin said while meeting with Raisi. "We are strengthening our cooperation on international security issues, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict."

Advertisement

Raisi hailed a "significant" commitment to security cooperation between Russia and Iran, noting that the two nations had "good experience" fighting terrorism.

U.S. intelligence shared earlier this month indicated the Iranian government is "preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred" drones, including weapons-capable drones amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Khamenei said the mutual cooperation between Russia and Iran is "deeply beneficial" while standing by Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

RELATED Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit

"War is a harsh and difficult issue and Iran is not at all pleased that ordinary people suffer from it, but in the case of Ukraine if you had not taken initiative, the other side would have caused the war with its own initiative," Khamenei told Putin.

He also described NATO as a "dangerous entity" and said that its expansion must be stopped.

"If the road is open to NATO it knows no boundaries and if it was not stopped in Ukraine they would start the same war some time later under the pretext of Crimea," Khamenei said.

RELATED EU signs gas deal with Azerbaijan to double imports in shift from Russia

Putin also suggested that the United States' support for Ukraine joining NATO forced his hand in waging war on Ukraine.

"No one is in favor of war, and the loss of ordinary people's lives is a great tragedy but the behavior of the West made us have no choice but to react," he said. "Some European countries said 'We were against Ukraine's membership in NATO, but we agreed under American pressure,' which shows their lack of independence."

Advertisement

The summit also marked the first time Putin met with the leader of a NATO country, as Turkey has worked to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to allow the release of more than 20 million tons of grain that have been blockaded in Ukraine's Black Sea.

Erdogan opened the meeting by asserting his right to launch an invasion of Syria to combat Syrian Kurdish fighters belonging to the YPG, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organization.

He said an 18-mile barrier was necessary to quell hotbeds of terrorism in northern Syria, adding that it was "not possible to expect Turkey to sit idle and aloof from this problem."

Khamenei warned Erdogan ahead of the summit that "a military attack in the north of Syria would be to the detriment of Turkey and the benefit of terrorists."

"This move would definitely harm Syria, Turkey and the region and it will not create the expected potential actions by Syrians," Khamenei said, adding that the issue should be resolved through negotiations.

Read More

Russia strikes two key cities in Ukraine's Donbas region

Latest Headlines

Spanish officials seize Pablo Picasso drawing in alleged smuggling attempt
World News // 53 minutes ago
Spanish officials seize Pablo Picasso drawing in alleged smuggling attempt
July 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Spain said they seized a sketch attributed to Pablo Picasso after a traveler attempted to smuggle it into the country from Switzerland.
Russia strikes two key cities in Ukraine's Donbas region
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia strikes two key cities in Ukraine's Donbas region
July 19 (UPI) -- Russian forces launched an attack on two key cities in Donetsk oblast Tuesday, injuring multiple people and trapping others under rubble, Ukrainian officials said.
Kemi Badenoch knocked out in 4th round of Britain's Conservative Party voting
World News // 5 hours ago
Kemi Badenoch knocked out in 4th round of Britain's Conservative Party voting
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's Conservative Party narrowed down its leadership choices to three lawmakers Tuesday after MP Kemi Badenoch was knocked out of the race in a fourth round of voting.
Nearly two dozen dead after passenger bus slams into semi on Egypt highway
World News // 8 hours ago
Nearly two dozen dead after passenger bus slams into semi on Egypt highway
July 19 (UPI) -- Almost two dozen people were killed in Egypt on Tuesday when a passenger bus crashed into a semi-truck on one of the country's main arteries to Cairo, authorities said.
Britain sets new record -- 104 degrees -- as heat wave bakes Europe
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain sets new record -- 104 degrees -- as heat wave bakes Europe
July 19 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday set a record high for hottest temperature ever recorded in the country -- at least 104 degrees Fahrenheit -- and forecasters said it would only get worse throughout the day.
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday completed the successful maiden voyage of its homegrown KF-21 fighter jet, officials announced, as the country looks to bolster its defense capabilities amid growing threats from the North.
Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
World News // 14 hours ago
Malaysia seizes $18 million worth of elephant tusks, pangolin scales
July 19 (UPI) -- Malaysian authorities seized $18 million of elephant tusks, pangolin scales, rhino horns, tiger fangs and other animal parts in its biggest haul ever of illegally trafficked wildlife, its customs department announced.
Swarm of waterspouts off Finland coast leave onlookers in awe
World News // 15 hours ago
Swarm of waterspouts off Finland coast leave onlookers in awe
Typically when stormy weather is in the forecast, many people avoid the beach or going out on a boat. However, that wasn't the case for many vacationers in southwestern Finland.
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe
July 18 (UPI) -- A deadly heat wave has killed hundreds in Europe and buckled a runway at a British airport.
Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change
World News // 1 day ago
Wild bison back in Britain for 1st time in thousands of years to fight climate change
July 18 (UPI) -- Wild bison are roaming in Britain for the first time in thousands of years. A herd of "woolly bulldozers" was released to knock down trees and return the ecosystem back to its natural state to help fight climate change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
Churches sue to use hallucinogenic tea in religious practice
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam; extinguished quickly
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam; extinguished quickly
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement