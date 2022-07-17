Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised

By Adam Schrader
Ukraine still holds Luhansk villages as concerns over Russian filtration camps raised
Locals at the scene of a crater caused by the downing of a Russian missile by Ukrainian defenders in downtown Kramatorsk in the Donetsk area of Ukraine on Friday. Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Sunday that its forces still hold two villages in the Luhansk province as a new report raised concerns about human rights abuses in Russia's so-called filtration camps.

Sergiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk region's military administration, said Sunday that one of the villages has already been captured by Russian forces several times.

Advertisement

"But each time our troops pushed the enemy back to their previous positions. However, the enemy does not stop. He returns and suffers another loss," Haidai said in a statement to Telegram.

Haidai said that Russian troops tried to advance toward Verkhnokamianka on Saturday but "received decent resistance, retreated and then lost their personnel."

RELATED Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh

"There are settlements from which the Russians have already been knocked out several times. They do not stop and suffer losses," Haidai said.

The Donbas region, which comprises the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, has been largely held by pro-Russian separatists since Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics before the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

Experts have said Putin will try to annex the Donbas region into Russia in the coming months.

RELATED Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war

Earlier this month, Russian forces captured Lysychansk, the last major city in the Luhansk province that had been under Ukrainian control, but Haidai's comments Sunday indicate that Ukrainian forces may be able to hold Russia back from controlling the entire province.

The news came as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an international security organization with observer status at the United Nations, released a report Thursday on its ongoing investigation into alleged human rights violations in Ukraine carried out by Russian forces.

The new report found two new "alarming phenomena" in Ukraine including the establishment and use of so-called filtration camps and the tendency of Russian troops to hand over detained people to Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region, who then impose the death penalty after illegal trials.

RELATED Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks

The officials found that Russian troops were transporting tens of thousands of civilians to the filtration camps in Russian-held areas of the Donbas region before deporting them to Russia, though could not determine the precise number of people who had been forcibly deported through such camps.

Advertisement

"Mass forcible transfers of civilians during a conflict to the territory of the occupying party are prohibited under the 1949 Geneva Conventions," the report noted. "The practice is considered a war crime."

The officials found that around 20 such filtration camps have been established in schools, sports facilities and other locations in eastern Ukraine where they are interrogated and undergo "humiliating body searches" as their personal data is recorded.

Russia also appears to be relying heavily on forced military conscripts from the Donbas region, abducting local men "from the streets, their homes, and their workplaces" to fight against Ukrainian forces, according to the report.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis Saturday that Russia is also stepping up its military recruitment in Russia, which could come at a steep cost to the country well into the future.

The OSCE report, following on the heels of a previous report, also largely confirmed previous findings that large swaths of civilians had been abducted, tortured and killed - including local mayors, journalists and human rights defenders.

The British Defense Ministry, which has been providing intelligence updates since the war broke out, said Sunday that Russia is reinforcing its defensive position in the cities it occupies in southern Ukraine including Mariupol, Zaporizhia, Melitipol and Kherson.

Advertisement

"Ukrainian forces have been applying pressure on the Russian defensive line in Kherson Oblast for over a month now," the British Defense Ministry said.

"Recent political statements from both [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and the deputy prime minister have warned of forthcoming offense operations to force Russia out."

A Ukrainian cargo plane crashed in northern Greece late Saturday while carrying "dangerous cargo" from Serbia bound for Bangladesh. Eight people on board were killed.

The Antonov AN-12 plane took off from an airport in Niš and was transporting Serbian-made defense products to the Bangladesh Defense Ministry, the customer, when it crashed near Eleftheroupoli in the Kavala region of Greece, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanović said in a statement.

The crash in Greece came around the eighth anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and the discovery of the wreckage.

Latest Headlines

Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
The heat wave impacting Spain for several consecutive days has killed at least 360 people.On Friday alone, 123 deaths in the country were attributed to the record-breaking heat.
Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece carrying 'dangerous cargo' for Bangladesh
July 17 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian cargo plane crashed in northern Greece late Saturday while carrying "dangerous cargo" from Serbia bound for Bangladesh. Eight people on board were killed.
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
World News // 19 hours ago
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week.
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
July 16 (UPI) -- Russia is stepping up its military recruitment, which could come at a steep cost to the country in the future, experts said Saturday as Russia's defense minister directed troops to "further intensify" the war in Ukraine.
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
World News // 23 hours ago
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
July 16 (UPI) -- Extreme heat throughout Europe has sparked wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain, prompting mass evacuations, local officials said.
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
World News // 1 day ago
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the United States' role in the Middle East at a summit in Saudi Arabia with Gulf state leaders on Saturday, the final day of his four-day trip though the region.
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he thought he was personally responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting in Jeddah on Friday.
Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks
July 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials accused Russia of primarily targeting civilians in military attacks, including this week's strike on the city of Vinnytsia, which killed some two dozen people.
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
World News // 2 days ago
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the West Bank on Friday and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on his four-day visit to the Middle East.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
World News // 1 day ago
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
For the first time ever, the United Kingdom Meteorological Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for parts of the country as unprecedented warmth is set to spread across the country on Monday and Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement