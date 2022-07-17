Advertisement
World News
July 17, 2022 / 2:36 PM

Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room

By Adam Schrader
Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
A former British rugby player was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy, next to a 43-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries. Photo courtesy Mortonstalker/Wikimedia

July 17 (UPI) -- A former British rugby player was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy, next to a 43-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries.

Rickey Bibey, 40, was found dead in his hotel room on the first floor of the Hotel Continentale after the woman left the room half-naked and covered in blood screaming for help, the Italian newspaper La Nazione reported. His death was confirmed by former teams he played for on Twitter.

The woman, thought to be his partner, was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries, according to the newspaper.

"We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence," a spokesperson for the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told The Guardian.

Bibey played 42 games for the Wigan Warriors between 2001 and 2003 and was part of the squad that won the 2002 Challenge Cup, the team said in a tribute to Twitter.

He then moved to the St. Helens Rugby Football Club, which said in a statement that Bibey played for the team 21 times and was part of the squad that defeated Wigan in the Challenge Cup in 2004.

"All our thoughts are with Ricky's friends and family at this terrible time," the team said.

Wakefield Trinity said Bibey played for the team between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

"Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40," Wakefield Trinity said in its statement. "We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."

Bibey retired from rugby in 2012 after suffering from an Achilles tendon injury, The Guardian reported, adding that he worked as a real estate agent after his retirement.

