Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2022 / 3:42 PM

'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm

By Marianne Mizera, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com

Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week.

Three life jackets from the wreckage were spotted about 160 feet away from where the rusted, old shipping vessel ran aground on the rocky beach of Koh Tang Island Tuesday evening, officials told Cambodia News English.

Advertisement

Authorities with the Koh Tang Observation Force inspected the shipwreck and quickly scoured the shoreline for any signs of the ship's occupants the following morning, but to no avail, an official with the Maritime Security Observatory told CNE.

It was only days later, however, that authorities found four Chinese sailors who had reportedly abandoned the ship -- named the Seng Kang -- in the rough seas, jumped overboard and somehow managed to swim to the island in rough waters, CNE reported. The strong winds and waves from the storm drifted the ship ashore.

RELATED Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market

The four, including the captain of the vessel, were taken in for questioning.

The choppy waters and blustery conditions had prompted the country's Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology to issue a weather warning earlier in the week to fishermen and tour boat operators. Provincial officials followed suit by ordering a ban on all trips to Koh Tang and the other coastal islands from July 11-14.

Advertisement

The rough seas prevented officials from boarding the ship to investigate further until Thursday, when staff from the Observation Force managed to gain access once the waters calmed.

RELATED Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.

"At first, we were not able to get close enough to the ship to check its markings. There was no sign of which country it came from," local official Sopheap San told CNE.

The secluded Koh Tang Island located about 30 miles off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand is best known as the site of the last battle of the Vietnam War in May 1975, two weeks after the fall of Saigon.

RELATED Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast

Latest Headlines

Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
July 16 (UPI) -- Russia is stepping up its military recruitment, which could come at a steep cost to the country in the future, experts said Saturday as Russia's defense minister directed troops to "further intensify" the war in Ukraine.
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
World News // 5 hours ago
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
July 16 (UPI) -- Extreme heat throughout Europe has sparked wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain, prompting mass evacuations, local officials said.
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
World News // 6 hours ago
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the United States' role in the Middle East at a summit in Saudi Arabia with Gulf state leaders on Saturday, the final day of his four-day trip though the region.
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he thought he was personally responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting in Jeddah on Friday.
Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks
July 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials accused Russia of primarily targeting civilians in military attacks, including this week's strike on the city of Vinnytsia, which killed some two dozen people.
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
World News // 1 day ago
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the West Bank on Friday and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on his four-day visit to the Middle East.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
World News // 1 day ago
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
For the first time ever, the United Kingdom Meteorological Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for parts of the country as unprecedented warmth is set to spread across the country on Monday and Tuesday.
Samsung develops new chip for high-end graphics cards
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung develops new chip for high-end graphics cards
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it has developed a new chip for high-end graphics cards that can transfer 275 full HD movies in just 1 second.
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
World News // 1 day ago
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The leading technology giant in China, Tencent, has reportedly shut down one of its two NFT platforms due to a decrease in sales buoyed by the Chinese government's regressive monetary policies.
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The Treasury Committee of the United Kingdom's House of Commons has asked the general public to put forward evidence that alludes to the risks and opportunities within the crypto finance industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement