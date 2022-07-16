Advertisement
World News
July 16, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit

By Sommer Brokaw
Biden presents framework for U.S. role in Middle East at summit
(L-R) Omani Deputy Prime Minister and the Special Representative of the Sultan Asaad bin Tariq al-Said, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa, U.S. President Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordanian King Abdullah II; Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi posing for family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Photo courtesy Saudi Press Agency Handout/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the United States' role in the Middle East at a summit in Saudi Arabia with Gulf state leaders on Saturday, the final day of his four-day trip though the region.

The vision includes increasing regional food security, addressing the affect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy markets and implementing stronger protections against human rights violations. It also includes strengthening a ceasefire between Iran-backed troops and Saudi-led forces in the seven-year civil war in Yemen.

Advertisement

Biden also announced $1 billion in food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa in light of acute hunger in part due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The United States is not going anywhere," Biden said during the summit at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, NBC News reported.

RELATED Sen. Manchin, alarmed about inflation, pulls support for climate change legislation

Biden met with leaders of Egypt, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates before attending the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which included leaders from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE.

He also noted that he was the first U.S. president to visit the Middle East since Sept. 11, 2001, without U.S. troops involved in a major ground war in the region.

Advertisement

Since he's wrapped up the Middle East tour, he is scheduled to fly back to Washington.

RELATED N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death

Critics of the Saudi trip had raised concerns about human rights violations, including the 2018 killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi that U.S. intelligence believes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered.

Biden defended the trip to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, saying that if the United States doesn't step up to assert its vision as a world leader it could result in a leadership "vacuum," that could be "filled by Russia and China."

On Thursday, Biden also met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to sign a declaration to improve security and defenses to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

RELATED House passes bill codifying Roe vs. Wade, protecting out-of-state abortions

On Friday, during a meeting in Jeddah, Biden said he told Mohammed that he thought he was personally responsible for killing Khashoggi. He greeted Mohammed with a fist bump ahead of their Friday meeting.

Biden also traveled to the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas where he pledged support for two-state solution to give Palestinians their own country. He also pointed out that he has approved resuming about $300 million in U.S. aid to Palestinians, which former President Donald Trump had largely cut off.

Advertisement

The four-day Middle East tour began with a visit to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center on Wednesday, where Biden vowed to work with the nation in continuing to fight anti-Semitism wherever it arises.

RELATED House passes $840 billion military spending, policy bill

Read More

Mich. voter sues to bar Ryan Kelley from election ballot over Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
World News // 32 minutes ago
Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
July 16 (UPI) -- Extreme heat throughout Europe has sparked wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain, prompting mass evacuations, local officials said.
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden says he challenged Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi's death
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he thought he was personally responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a meeting in Jeddah on Friday.
Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of primarily targeting civilians in attacks
July 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials accused Russia of primarily targeting civilians in military attacks, including this week's strike on the city of Vinnytsia, which killed some two dozen people.
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
World News // 1 day ago
Biden meets Palestinian leader in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the West Bank on Friday and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on his four-day visit to the Middle East.
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
World News // 21 hours ago
Unprecedented warmth prompts 1st-ever extreme heat warning in U.K.
For the first time ever, the United Kingdom Meteorological Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for parts of the country as unprecedented warmth is set to spread across the country on Monday and Tuesday.
Samsung develops new chip for high-end graphics cards
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung develops new chip for high-end graphics cards
SEOUL, July 15 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced it has developed a new chip for high-end graphics cards that can transfer 275 full HD movies in just 1 second.
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
World News // 1 day ago
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The leading technology giant in China, Tencent, has reportedly shut down one of its two NFT platforms due to a decrease in sales buoyed by the Chinese government's regressive monetary policies.
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The Treasury Committee of the United Kingdom's House of Commons has asked the general public to put forward evidence that alludes to the risks and opportunities within the crypto finance industry.
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor
July 15 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka's Parliament on Friday formally accepted the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and paved the way for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as acting leader of the unrest-filled country.
Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market
INCHEON, South Korea, July 15 (UPI) -- Avikus, a subsidiary of South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai, is aiming to commercialize its Level 2 autonomous navigation system for boats this year, in an effort to jump into the lead of a nascent market for both
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea offer on contempt charges
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
Brittney Griner presents medical cannabis certificate at Russian trial
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
N.Y. AG delays Trump's deposition in fraud case after ex-wife Ivana's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement