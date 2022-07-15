Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 15, 2022 / 11:23 AM

U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets

By MT Newswires
U.K. parliament's treasury committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets
The Treasury Committee of the United Kingdom's House of Commons has opened an inquiry that allows residents to contribute in a written format about the role that digital assets play in the U.K. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The Treasury Committee of the United Kingdom's House of Commons has asked the general public to put forward evidence that alludes to the risks and opportunities within the crypto finance industry.

The committee has opened an inquiry that allows residents to contribute in a written format about the role that digital assets play in the United Kingdom. It will also be exploring how the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the government can balance regulation.

Advertisement

This will help in the provision of adequate protection for businesses and consumers without hindering innovation. Aside from this, the three entities will also learn more about how distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrencies could impact financial institutions, businesses and individuals.

Until Sept. 12, British residents can submit any evidence they may have about the industry, which could then be included in the committee's report to parliament.

RELATED Value of Euro, U.S. dollar on par for the first time in 20 years

Among the preferred questions is the environmental and resource intensity of using digital asset technology, what the government can learn from lawmakers and regulators addressing the use of digital currencies in other regions and the risks and opportunities posed by the issuance of a central bank digital currency from the Bank of England.

Advertisement

This is the second request made by the government to the general public this month. On July 5, the government urged residents to weigh in on the taxation of decentralized finance with an eye on staking and loans. On Tuesday, Jon Cunliffe, the deputy governor for financial stability at the BoE called on regulators to incorporate blockchain and crypto into the country's existing framework.

Starting in January 2023, Ashley Alder, CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, will become the next chair of the Financial Conduct Authority.

RELATED Playboy to launch iconic mansion in the metaverse

Copyright © 2022 MT Newswires. All rights reserved. MT Newswires does not provide investment advice. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.

RELATED Indonesia explores integrating cryptocurrencies into financial system

Latest Headlines

China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
World News // 34 minutes ago
China's Tencent shuts down NFT platform citing unfavorable policies
July 15 (MT Newswires) -- The leading technology giant in China, Tencent, has reportedly shut down one of its two NFT platforms due to a decrease in sales buoyed by the Chinese government's regressive monetary policies.
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor
World News // 2 hours ago
Sri Lanka's PM sworn in as acting president until lawmakers pick successor
July 15 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka's Parliament on Friday formally accepted the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and paved the way for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as acting leader of the unrest-filled country.
Biden meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in West Bank: 'We will never give up on peace'
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the West Bank on Friday and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after departing Israel on his four-day visit to the Middle East.
Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market
World News // 4 hours ago
Hyundai spinoff company Avikus sailing into autonomous boat market
INCHEON, South Korea, July 15 (UPI) -- Avikus, a subsidiary of South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai, is aiming to commercialize its Level 2 autonomous navigation system for boats this year, in an effort to jump into the lead of a nascent market for both
China's economy sharply contracts in Q2
World News // 7 hours ago
China's economy sharply contracts in Q2
July 15 (UPI) -- China's economy sharply contracted in the second quarter of the year, Beijing said Friday as it continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with protracted lockdowns.
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations
World News // 12 hours ago
45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations
July 14 (UPI) -- More than 40 nations agreed Thursday to closely collaborate on investigations into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine as such allegations mount against the Kremlin.
Biden, Israeli PM Lapid sign joint declaration to improve security, prevent nuclear Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, Israeli PM Lapid sign joint declaration to improve security, prevent nuclear Iran
July 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden met Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the two leaders signed a declaration to improve security and defenses and to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court
World News // 1 day ago
Russian basketball colleagues testify to Brittney Griner's character in court
July 14 (UPI) -- WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's former teammate and the director of her team in Russia testified to her character Thursday during a court hearing in Moscow.
At least 23 dead as Russian missiles strike Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 23 dead as Russian missiles strike Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia
July 14 (UPI) -- At least 23 people were killed Thursday as Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia, destroying dozens of buildings and leaving about 100 people injured, Ukrainian officials said.
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
World News // 19 hours ago
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
July 14 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he will resign after losing the support of his government coalition partner Five Star. President Sergio Mattarella rejected the resignation, asking Draghi to explain the decision.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered beneath another painting
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
NTSB: Dad, not son, drove truck that crashed into golf team, killing 9
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
Italian PM Mario Draghi's resignation rejected by President Sergio Mattarella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement