Demonstrators shout slogans against the government, and wave Sri Lankan flags. Photo by Kumara De Mel/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has landed in Singapore after failing to resign as promised. Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has not yet received the president's resignation letter. Speaker Abeywardena said Thursday that he still has not received the president's resignation amid mass protests over the country's economic crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported. Advertisement

The Sri Lankan Speaker's office said it had no information about why the resignation letter hasn't yet been sent, but expected it to be sent later Thursday.

Rajapaska has arrived in Singapore on a flight from the Maldives, according to Singapore's Foreign Ministry.

"He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum," Singapore's foreign ministry said, confirming he had landed.

Protesters who had stormed the president's official residence left Thursday, according to the BBC.

"We captured this building to show people power. We give it back the way we captured it and leave. We will come back in the next minute if needed," Danish Ali, a protester at the prime minister's office, told BBC Tamil.

Protesters stormed the offices of acting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Wednesday after Rajapaksa fled the country.

Demonstrators have protested for months over an economic crisis that has left millions of residents struggling to afford essentials.

The Sri Lankan Parliament is expected to convene Friday and elect a new president July 20, according to Speaker Abeywardena.