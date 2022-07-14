Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 14, 2022 / 1:44 AM

S. Korea, U.S. conduct first-ever joint F-35A fighter jet drills

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
S. Korea, U.S. conduct first-ever joint F-35A fighter jet drills
The United States and South Korea conducted joint military drills with F-35A fighters this week for the first time ever, South Korea's Air Force announced Thursday. Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Air Force

SEOUL, July 14 (UPI) -- South Korea and the United States staged their first-ever joint drills with F-35A stealth fighter jets amid concerns over an imminent North Korean nuclear test, the South Korean Air Force announced Thursday.

The four-day training exercises began Monday and involved 30 planes, including South Korea's F-35A, F-15K, KF-16 and FA-50 aircraft alongside American F-35A and F-16 jets.

Advertisement

"The drills were arranged to improve the performance of joint operations through practical training and to improve the interoperability of the F-35A, a fifth-generation fighter jet jointly operated by the two countries," the South Korean Air Force said in a statement.

Lt. Col. Ryan Worrell, a U.S. F-35A pilot, said that this week's training is meant to "ensure security in the Korean Peninsula and to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance," according to the statement.

RELATED Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea

Seoul has purchased 40 of the Lockheed Martin-manufactured fifth-generation jets and has plans to buy 20 more over the next several years.

Last week, the United States sent six F-35A jets to South Korea from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. It was the first known deployment of the stealth fighters to the Korean Peninsula since December 2017 and comes in the wake of an agreement between Seoul and Washington to ramp up joint military exercises.

Advertisement

At a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed that Washington would "deploy strategic U.S. military assets in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary."

RELATED North Korean hackers targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn

Seoul and Washington had scaled back their joint drills in recent years during a period of engagement with Pyongyang under the administrations of U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

North Korea has long condemned the exercises as rehearsals for an invasion, while leader Kim Jong Un last year slammed the South's "over-the-top" modernization of its military, singling out the F-35A jets.

Pyongyang has conducted at least 18 weapons tests so far in 2022, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launches since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington have said over recent weeks that North Korea appears poised for its seventh nuclear detonation at any time.

RELATED Efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program a 'collective failure,' atomic chief says

Latest Headlines

Russia, Ukraine make 'substantive' progress on grain delivery negotiations
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine make 'substantive' progress on grain delivery negotiations
July 13 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine made progress in negotiations to allow deliveries of grain from Ukrainian ports but did not reach a deal Wednesday.
EU permits transport of sanctioned Russian goods by rail
World News // 4 hours ago
EU permits transport of sanctioned Russian goods by rail
July 13 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday issued guidance clarifying that Russia can transport sanctioned goods through the bloc by rail.
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
World News // 18 hours ago
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
July 13 (UPI) -- Intensified Russian bombings across Ukraine have killed more civilians, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday as forces loyal to Moscow struck a number of strategic locations, including the Donbas.
Sunak tops first round of Britain's Conservative Party voting
World News // 10 hours ago
Sunak tops first round of Britain's Conservative Party voting
July 13 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson's former chancellor of the exchequer, topped the Conservative Party's ballot to select a new leader in the first round of voting Wednesday.
Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe
World News // 11 hours ago
Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe
July 13 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday stormed the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's now the country's acting leader, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
World News // 12 hours ago
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
July 13 (UPI) -- British disc jockey Tim Westwood is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct after a woman claimed he had sex with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s, according to an investigation by BBC News and the Guardian.
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
World News // 13 hours ago
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
July 13 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake struck in the southern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday in an area where seismic activity is frequent and potentially dangerous.
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
July 13 (UPI) -- The Navy said the USS Benfold, which belongs to the 7th Fleet, conducted the patrol not far from the Paracel Islands, where Beijing -- as well as Taiwan and Vietnam -- claims ownership.
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
World News // 19 hours ago
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
July 13 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for standing in the way of Washington's efforts at making progress on denuclearization with North Korea.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
July 12 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaska fled the country on a military jet hours before he was supposed to resign amid protests over his handling of the country's financial crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement