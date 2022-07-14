Trending
World News
July 14, 2022

Denmark teenager dies on roller coaster ride

By Clyde Hughes
Henrik Ragborg Olsen, the manager of the Tivoli Friheden amusement park, speaks to a journalist outside the park in Aarhus Denmark on Thursday after a fatal accident had happened earlier the same day. Photo by Mikkel Berg Pedersen/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Copenhagen girl died on Thursday after a roller coaster accident at the amusement park Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, Denmark, authorities said.

According to the park, the rear car broke off from the rest of the train on the roller coaster Cobra and was left suspended from the ride, leaving several people trapped. East Jutland Police said the girl's cause of death will be determined after an investigation.

A 13-year-old boy on the same ride sustained injuries to his hand, police said. The park is closed during the investigation.

East Jutland Police called on the public to not share videos and pictures of the accident on social media. Authorities said they should call the police, though, if they wanted to share such information that would assist them in their investigation.

An accident on the Cobra in 2008 left four young people with serious fractures to their legs and feet, while one suffered a concussion. The roller coaster travels at speeds of 43 mph.

"We have emptied the park and offered psychological help to the people who have been near it. Both staff, guests and relatives," said Henrik Ragborg Olesen, Tivoli Friheden' CEO, according to the Copenhagen Post.

The United States has had recent incidents of amusement park deaths. In Florida, a 14-year-old boy died on a ride at ICON Park in Orange County in March.

An autopsy report released in June by the Medical Examiner in Orange Count determined that Tyre Sampson exceeded the weight limit of a ride, which he fell from. Tyre, of St. Louis, died of blunt force trauma after falling more than 70 feet from the FreeFall ride at the amusement park.

The boy weighed 383 pounds, exceeding the ride's 287-pound weight limit by nearly 100 pounds.

The family of an 11-year-old Iowa boy who died on a water ride at Adventure Land in Altoona, Iowa, on July 3, 2021, filed a lawsuit against the park last month.

Michael Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, drowned on the ride that also severely injured Michael's father and brother.

