Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 13, 2022 / 8:02 AM

Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
A Russian soldier walks past a destroyed apartment building in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russian forces have attempted to intensify shelling in eastern Ukraine to continue momentum from the recent capture of several key areas of the Donbas, such as Severodonetsk. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- Intensified Russian bombings across Ukraine have killed more civilians, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday as forces loyal to Moscow struck a number of strategic locations, including the Donbas.

The Ukrainian officials said that constant Russian shelling has killed at least several civilians and wounded almost two dozen across the country. Shelling was particularly intense in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk -- two cities in the Donetsk region, which forms half of the Donbas -- early on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The aggressive attacks reflect Moscow's designs on taking full control of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a region that has been popular with pro-Russia separatists and is the top priority for Russia's second phase of the war, which began late in February.

Russian forces have made significant gains in the Donbas in recent weeks and Ukrainian resistance fighters have also had some successes. It took Russia's military weeks longer, for example, to capture Severodonetsk than originally anticipated. Severodonetsk is located in the Luhansk region, which makes up the second half of the Donbas.

RELATED Value of Euro, U.S. dollar on par for the first time in 20 years

"[Russia] carried out shelling from barrel artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Tetianivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Spirne," the Ukrainian general staff said according to CNN.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials for weeks have condemned Moscow and said Russian forces have intentionally targeted civilians, including children.

The Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday that it had killed more than 400 Ukrainian troops over the previous 24 hours and shot down three of Ukraine's warplanes and nine of its unmanned drones.

RELATED Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion

The British Defense Ministry said that urban areas in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk appear to be the main targets of Russia's present operational plans.

"Russia continues to seek to undermine the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state and consolidate its own governance and administrative control over occupied parts of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

"Anti-Russian sentiment in occupied Ukraine is leading to Russian and pro-Russian officials being targeted. The Russian-appointed administration in Velykyy Burluk acknowledged that one of its mayors was killed [Monday] by a car bombing."

RELATED U.N.: More than 19,000 children living in war zones suffered grave abuses in 2021

Ukrainian officials in Chasiv Yar, where a Russian strike leveled an apartment building this week, said the death toll there has risen to at least 45. They added that a total of nine survivors have been found so far.

Meanwhile, several people were injured in Kharkiv during Russian shelling on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said. They added that Moscow targeted four "enterprises" and private households.

Advertisement

One day after Ukrainian forces exploded a Russian ammunition depot near Kherson, Kyiv presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the storage facility was destroyed with advanced rocket launchers that were provided by the United States.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were scheduled to meet with United Nations officials in Turkey on Wednesday with the goal of resuming grain shipments from Ukraine. Since the fighting began several months ago, Russia's military has seized and disrupted shipments of grains -- a very important crop in Ukraine -- which has helped create a global food crisis.

Latest Headlines

Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
World News // 47 minutes ago
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
July 13 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for standing in the way of Washington's efforts at making progress on denucleariazation with North Korea.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
World News // 12 hours ago
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
July 12 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaska fled the country on a military jet hours before he was supposed to resign amid protests over his handling of the country's financial crisis.
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
World News // 18 hours ago
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
July 12 (UPI) -- A 2,000 year-old shrine, believed to contain the blood of Jesus Christ, has been returned after it was stolen from a church in Normandy, France, last month, according to the Dutch art sleuth who recovered the relic.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel decides not to run for PM
World News // 18 hours ago
British Home Secretary Priti Patel decides not to run for PM
July 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel dropped out of the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday in an effort to consolidate her faction of the Conservative Party.
Value of Euro, U.S. dollar on par for the first time in 20 years
World News // 19 hours ago
Value of Euro, U.S. dollar on par for the first time in 20 years
July 12 (UPI) -- The euro and the U.S. dollar reached parity on world currency markets for first time in 20 years on Tuesday, driven by European recession worries and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
Britain's Heathrow Airport to stop selling summer tickets
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain's Heathrow Airport to stop selling summer tickets
July 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Heathrow Airport has asked airlines to stop selling summer tickets and imposed a limit on daily passengers in an effort to improve service.
G20 regulator to present first global crypto rules in October
World News // 20 hours ago
G20 regulator to present first global crypto rules in October
July 12 (MT Newswires) -- The Financial Stability Board, which includes central bankers and treasury officials from G20 countries, is working on bringing global cryptocurrency regulations to the industry by October.
Pentagon: Drone strike kills Islamic State leader in Syria
World News // 20 hours ago
Pentagon: Drone strike kills Islamic State leader in Syria
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. military killed a senior Islamic State official in Syria and seriously wounded another in a drone strike, Pentagon officials said Tuesday.
Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
July 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said they targeted a Russian ammunition storage depot in the southern part of the country on Tuesday, which set off a large explosion near Kherson.
Japan pays final respects to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
World News // 1 day ago
Japan pays final respects to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
July 12 (UPI) -- Thousands of people lined the streets of Tokyo to pay their final respects to Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who was shot dead last week in broad daylight while giving a campaign speech.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
Microsoft announces layoff of 1% of its workers, will make hires in other areas
New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack
New York City launches PSA on preparing for nuclear attack
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
Jan. 6 hearing: Former Oath Keeper testifies he 'fears for the next election'
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement