World News
July 13, 2022 / 9:57 PM

EU permits transport of sanctioned Russian goods by rail

By Daniel Uria
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends an informal summit of EU leaders. The commission on Wednesday issued guidance clarifying that Russia can transport sanctioned goods through the bloc by rail.Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday clarified that goods included in sanctions against Russia can be moved through the bloc by rail.

The European Commission issued new legal guidance specifying that while "the transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed," under the sanctions issued in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, "no such similar prohibition exists for rail transport."

The guidance comes after Lithuania applied the sanctions to restrict the transit of goods such as coal, iron and steel to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, located between the Baltic Sea and EU members Lithuania and Poland.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, warned of "serious consequences" as a result of the restrictions.

"The purpose of today's text is to specify the applicable rules and recall that Member States are obliged to prevent all possible forms of circumvention of EU restrictive measures," the bloc's legislative arm said in a statement. "In that light, the Commission underlines the importance of monitoring the two-way trade flows between Russia and Kaliningrad Oblast to ensure that sanctioned goods cannot enter the EU customs territory."

The commission on Wednesday noted that EU member states must ensure that transit volumes remain within the historical averages of the past three years, reflecting "the real demand for essential goods at the destination" to prevent "unusual flows or trade patterns" that could lead to circumvention of the sanctions.

Under the guidance, "the transit of sanctioned military and dual use goods and technology is fully prohibited in any event -- regardless of the mode of transport," the commission added.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday said the United States welcomed the EU's announcement clarifying the sanctions, while asserting that "there never has been a so-called 'blockade' of Kaliningrad."

"Using a variety of routes, passengers continue to transit between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad, as do all humanitarian shipments and most other goods," Price said. "We should also not forget why the sanctions were put into place, which was in response to Russia's unprovoked and brutal war in Ukraine."

The commission also reiterated that the sanctions are "designed to increase economic pressure on Russia and undermine its ability to wage its war on Ukraine."

"The EU stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine and its people together with its international partners, including through additional political, financial and humanitarian support," it said.

Latest Headlines

Russia, Ukraine make 'substantive' progress on grain delivery negotiations
World News // 24 minutes ago
Russia, Ukraine make 'substantive' progress on grain delivery negotiations
July 13 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine made progress in negotiations to allow deliveries of grain from Ukrainian ports but did not reach a deal Wednesday.
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
World News // 15 hours ago
Barrage of Russian artillery kills more civilians across Ukraine, local leaders say
July 13 (UPI) -- Intensified Russian bombings across Ukraine have killed more civilians, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday as forces loyal to Moscow struck a number of strategic locations, including the Donbas.
Sunak tops first round of Britain's Conservative Party voting
World News // 7 hours ago
Sunak tops first round of Britain's Conservative Party voting
July 13 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson's former chancellor of the exchequer, topped the Conservative Party's ballot to select a new leader in the first round of voting Wednesday.
Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe
World News // 8 hours ago
Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe
July 13 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday stormed the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's now the country's acting leader, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
World News // 9 hours ago
DJ Tim Westwood accused of having sex with 14 year-old girl
July 13 (UPI) -- British disc jockey Tim Westwood is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct after a woman claimed he had sex with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s, according to an investigation by BBC News and the Guardian.
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
World News // 10 hours ago
Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific
July 13 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake struck in the southern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday in an area where seismic activity is frequent and potentially dangerous.
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Navy draws rebuke from China after transiting South China Sea
July 13 (UPI) -- The Navy said the USS Benfold, which belongs to the 7th Fleet, conducted the patrol not far from the Paracel Islands, where Beijing -- as well as Taiwan and Vietnam -- claims ownership.
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
World News // 16 hours ago
Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump's efforts to help denuclearize North Korea
July 13 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for standing in the way of Washington's efforts at making progress on denuclearization with North Korea.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
July 12 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaska fled the country on a military jet hours before he was supposed to resign amid protests over his handling of the country's financial crisis.
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
World News // 1 day ago
Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ
July 12 (UPI) -- A 2,000 year-old shrine, believed to contain the blood of Jesus Christ, has been returned after it was stolen from a church in Normandy, France, last month, according to the Dutch art sleuth who recovered the relic.
