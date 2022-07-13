Trending
July 13, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Strong magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Easter Island area in South Pacific

By Clyde Hughes
A row of Moai statues are seen on Easter Island in the South Pacific. Easter Island is located about 2,200 miles west of Chile and 4,300 miles east of New Zealand in a remote part of the South Pacific. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake struck in the southern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday in an area where seismic activity is frequent and potentially dangerous.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.8 magnitude quake was recorded near Easter Island at a depth of 6 miles.

The USGS said the quake was followed by several smaller earthquakes in the same region -- including one aftershock that measured a magnitude of 4.8.

The epicenter of Tuesday's earthquake is marked with a star on this graphic from the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake had a magnitude close to 7.0. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

No major damage or injuries were reported on the island, which is a territory of Chile. The quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Easter Island is located about 2,200 miles west of Chile and 4,300 miles east of New Zealand in a remote part of the South Pacific.

Easter Island is near the "Ring of Fire," a seismically active region in the Pacific Ocean that frequently sees earthquakes and volcanic movement.

