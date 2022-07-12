Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot near Kherson, sets off massive explosion

1/6

A fire is seen at a residential building after a Russian strike near Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine via EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said that they targeted a Russian ammunition storage depot in the southern part of the country on Tuesday, which set off a large explosion in the area near Kherson. Officials said the rocket attack hit the depot in Nova Kakhovka, which has been controlled by Russian forces. Footage of the blast was captured on video and circulated on social media. Advertisement

Nova Kakhovka is located about 35 miles east of Kherson, a key port city that's been under Russian control for months.

Ukrainian officials said that the strike killed several Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukraine officials have also said that weapons supplied by the United States helped them target a Russian general in the same area, near Kherson.

The officials said that a missile strike hit a Russian mobile command post and killed Russian Maj. Gen. Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of Moscow's 22nd Army Corps. Ukraine said that a U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System was used to carry out the attack.

A Telegram post from Odessa regional military spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk acknowledged Nasbulin's death, but did not say exactly when the strike happened. If confirmed, it would be the ninth time since the war began that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general, officials said.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said on Tuesday that the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment complex in Chasiv Yar has risen to 34 after rescue crews moved most of the debris.

The missile hit the residential complex on Saturday and drew ire from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said that as many as three dozen people might still be trapped in the wreckage.

Ukrainian officials said the apartment attack was the latest example of Russia's military targeting civilians. Earlier this month, almost two dozen people were killed by a Russian strike on a residential complex in Odesa -- and at least 19 died in a missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk last month.

Officials on Tuesday noted another Russian attack in Mykolaiv, which set a fire that injured at least a dozen people. Officials said two hospitals were also damaged.

"The enemy shelled the city massively at night," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's office, according to CNN. "The Russians direct their missiles at residential areas, shopping centers, recreation centers, and apartment buildings."