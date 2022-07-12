Trending
July 12, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Thieves return 2,000 year-old shrine said to contain blood of Christ

By Sheri Walsh
Dutch art detective Arthur Brand holds the 2,000 year-old "Blood of Jesus" relic that was stolen June 2 from Fecamp Abbey in Normandy, France. Photo by Ramon van Flymen/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- A 2,000 year-old golden shrine, which is said to contain the blood of Jesus Christ, has been recovered after it was stolen from a church in France.

The "Precious Blood of Christ" relic, one of the most sacred artifacts of the Catholic Church, was taken from Fecamp Abbey in Normandy on June 2. Police believe the thieves locked themselves in the church overnight to steal the relic, in addition to other works of art and pieces of gold.

Dutch detective Arthur Brand, who is called "Dutch Indiana Jones" for his ability to recover stolen art, said the thieves contacted him anonymously three weeks ago and left the relic on his doorstep more than 300 miles from where it was stolen.

"This person was approaching me on behalf of another, at whose home the stolen relics were being stored," Brand said.

RELATED Controversy over communion in Catholic Church goes back 2,000 years

"A couple of days later, at 10:30 in the evening, the doorbell rang. I looked from my balcony outside and in the dark I saw a box," Brand said. "I ran down the stairs, afraid that someone would take the box. Outside I looked around, but there was no one there."

Brand tweeted Monday "I recovered the legendary "Blood of Jesus" of Fecamp, one of the oldest and holiest relics of the Catholic Church."

Brand, who has recovered more than 200 priceless works of art, said he plans to turn the sacred relic over to Dutch police Tuesday.

The shrine contains two lead vials, believed to hold the blood of Jesus from his crucifixion. The relic was taken two weeks before the annual "Mass of the Sacred Blood" celebration at Fecamp abbey, to which pilgrims have migrated for 1,000 years to worship the "Precious Blood" relic.

"As a Catholic, this is about as close to Jesus and the Holy Grail legend as you can get," Brand said. "Seven to 8% of stolen art is returned and much of it is destroyed. In this case, I think the thief had no idea what it was," Brand told the BBC.

"To have the ultimate relic, the blood of Jesus in your home, stolen, that's a curse," he said. "When they realized what it was, that you in fact cannot sell it, they knew they had to get rid of it."

