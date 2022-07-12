Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 12, 2022 / 12:04 AM

U.N. More than 19,000 children living in war zones suffered grave abuses in 2021

By Darryl Coote
U.N. More than 19,000 children living in war zones suffered grave abuses in 2021
The United Nations said Monday in a report concerning grave violations committed against children in war zones that Ukraine has been added as a situation of concern and will be included in next year's publication. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of children in conflict zones last year became victims of grave abuses, including being killed, maimed and raped, the United Nations said Monday, with situations worsening for minors in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ukraine.

The U.N. verified 23,982 grave violations committed against 19,165 children, with the vast majority occurring during the last calendar year, the intergovernmental body said in its annual Children and Armed Conflict report released Monday/

Advertisement

The number of abuses committed last year equals to 65 being committed each day, it said.

Of the children affected, 5,555 were maimed and 2,515 were killed, making it the most commonly committed violation at more than 8,000 children, followed by the recruitment and use of 6,310 children and nearly 4,000 incidents where children were denied humanitarian access.

RELATED White House: Iran preparing to send drones to Russia

Another 2,864 children were detained for associations with armed groups, the report said.

"There is no word strong enough to describe the horrific conditions that children in armed conflict have endured," Virginia Gamba, special representative of the secretary-general for Children and Armed Conflict, said in a statement accompanying the report. "Those who survived will be affected for life with deep physical and emotional scars."

Advertisement

While the overall number of violations committed was similar to the report released for 2020, the U.N. documented sharp increases during 2021 in abductions as well as rape and other forms of sexual violence, which rose by 20%. Meanwhile, attacks on schools and hospitals increased by 5% during the pandemic, which saw schools closures and the military's use of them, it said.

RELATED Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst

Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, Somalia, Syria and Yemen were the countries where the greatest number of violations were verified, it said.

Overall, non-state groups were responsible for 55% of all violations and state forces for 25% with the remaining 20% being the result of children getting caught in crossfire, becoming victims of improvised explosive devices or explosive remnants of war.

Concerning Ukraine, which has been fending off a Russian invasion launched in late February, the report states it will be added as a situation of concern with immediate effect and will be included in next year's report. Ethiopia and Mozambique have also been listed as situations of concern.

RELATED Putin announces decree to fast-track Russian citizenship for Ukrainians

Gamba said that despite the numbers, people should not be discouraged and use them as "a call to action."

Advertisement

"This should serve as an impetus to reinforce our determination to end and prevent grave violations against children," she said.

The report recommends strengthened engagement with parties to conflicts, reinforced child protection provisions and capacity in all relevant U.N. mandates, respect for international law and pursuit of accountability, among others, to limit the number of violations.

"In a world still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and hit by scarcity of resources and protracted and new crisis, it is more critical than ever to act to protect our children and ensure their safety and better future," she said.

Latest Headlines

Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst
July 11 (UPI) -- Russia shut down Europe's largest gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, for annual maintenance on Monday, but some are concerned that the 10-day closure could be extended for "political reasons."
Sri Lanka parliament plans to hold presidential election July 20
World News // 3 hours ago
Sri Lanka parliament plans to hold presidential election July 20
July 11 (UPI) -- Sri Lanka's parliament announced it plans to hold presidential elections July 20 as its president and prime minister are expected to resign with protesters occupying their homes.
Chinese bank depositors protesting asset freeze attacked by security forces
World News // 7 hours ago
Chinese bank depositors protesting asset freeze attacked by security forces
July 11 (UPI) -- A crowd of hundreds of bank depositors seeking the return of their life savings was violently attacked by security forces in China's central Henan province, posted videos showed.
China: Wuhan student diagnosed with cholera, no other cases found
World News // 9 hours ago
China: Wuhan student diagnosed with cholera, no other cases found
July 11 (UPI) -- A case of cholera was reported in Central China's Hubei Province on Monday but local officials say the patient has greatly improved and no other cases were found, official media reported.
World population to top 8 billion in November amid long-term slowdown
World News // 11 hours ago
World population to top 8 billion in November amid long-term slowdown
July 11 (UPI) -- The world's population will reach 8 billion in November, United Nations researchers said Monday, marking a milestone moment even as the global growth rate continues a long-term slowdown.
Putin announces decree to fast-track Russian citizenship for Ukrainians
World News // 11 hours ago
Putin announces decree to fast-track Russian citizenship for Ukrainians
July 11 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a decree on Monday that a fast-tracked citizenship process will be now open to all Ukraine citizens and not just those in the eastern Donbas region or occupied southern locations.
Religious group confirms mother of Abe shooting suspect was a member
World News // 13 hours ago
Religious group confirms mother of Abe shooting suspect was a member
July 11 (UPI) -- The mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member of the group commonly known as the Unification Church, which the suspect mentioned as a motivation for the attack.
Monsoon in Pakistan has killed at least 150 over past month, officials say
World News // 13 hours ago
Monsoon in Pakistan has killed at least 150 over past month, officials say
July 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and flash flooding were seen across Pakistan on Monday, soaking the country with more storms from a monsoon that's directly responsible for at least 150 deaths.
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
July 11 (UPI) -- A Russian rocket attack in Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday killed multiple people, including children, Ukrainian officials said -- with one high-ranking official calling it "absolute terrorism."
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
World News // 18 hours ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
July 11 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected a four-point plan from China to improve strained bilateral relations on Monday, saying that his country "doesn't respond to demands."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday to focus on ties between Trump, extremist groups
Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst
Russia shuts down Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, Europe braced for worst
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's second-largest city; death toll in residential attack rises
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
Biden praises bipartisan gun law: 'We're opening door to get much more done'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement