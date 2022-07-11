Advertisement
July 11, 2022 / 4:43 AM

EU mobilizes firefighting planes to Portugal to fight blazes amid heatwave

By Darryl Coote
Inhabitants pour water onto the flames during a forest fire in Canecas, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday. Portuguese government has warned that the risk of fires will reach a peak in the next few days and a worsening of the situation is expected from Tuesday. Photo by Mario Cruz/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- The European Union has mobilized its firefighting fleet to Portugal where officials have declared a state of contingency as an ongoing heatwave threatens to exacerbate wildfires burning in the center of the country.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, deployed two Canadair firefighting airplanes from its rescEU fleet in neighboring Spain to Portugal on Sunday morning to aid first responders in the region.

"With our quick response to the Portuguese request of assistance, the EU demonstrates its full solidarity in facing the destructive forest fires," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with those affected, and with the fire fighters and other first responders on the ground."

"We stand ready to provide further assistance."

RELATED California Washburn Fire grows to 1,591 acres as firefighters protect sequoias

The EU's Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service said several wild fires started Thursday in the Leiria and Santarem districts in central Portugal, threatening nearby settlements.

"Wild fires are developing mainly in a pine forest, with the line of fire extending for several kilometers," it said.

Public broadcaster RTP News reported that at least 29 people, including civilians and firefighters, have sustained minor injuries.

Portugal's Civil Protection Agency warned late last week that temperatures in some area of the country may reach as high as 106 degrees.

Copernicus EMS issued its fire danger forecast for Monday, stating areas of Spain and Portugal are under a "very extreme" threat while rest of Portugal and Spain as well as France, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Greece and Turkey were under "extreme danger."

In response to the threat of worsening wild fires, the Portuguese government on Sunday declared a so-called contingency situation that will last from Monday until midnight Friday.

The declaration includes a series of prohibitions for forest areas, including access to areas at special risk of wildfires. It also includes bans against lighting fires and fireworks and the use of motorized tools, it said in a statement.

Prior to the weekend, Prime Minister Antonio Costa called on citizens to not build fires or use machinery.

"This is a high-stakes weekend," he tweeted. "Preventing fire is the best help we can give firefighters.

"Portugal calls on everyone!"

The western European country is among the most fire-prone in Europe, EU Commission's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid said.

"Over the last five years, the EU has coordinated emergency assistance for the country six times," it said.

