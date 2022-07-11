Advertisement
July 11, 2022 / 6:31 AM

Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations

By Thomas Maresca
Australian PM Anthony Albanese dismisses China's demands to improve relations
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his country "doesn't respond to demands" in regard to a list of conditions China recently laid out for improving strained bilateral relations. File Photo by Paul Braven/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected a four-point plan from China to improve strained bilateral relations on Monday, saying that his country "doesn't respond to demands."

His comments came after a call from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for Australia to "reshape a correct perception of China."

Wang met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali on Friday, and outlined four conditions for the countries to get back on track.

"Stick to regarding China as a partner rather than a rival," Wang said, according to a readout from China's foreign ministry.

RELATED Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package

His other demands included "not targeting any third party or being controlled by any party" and "building positive and pragmatic social foundations and public support."

"We respond to our own national interest," Albanese told reporters Monday.

Diplomatic relations between Beijing and Canberra soured in 2020 when the administration of then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison led international calls for further investigation into the origins of COVID-19. China restricted the import of Australian coal, barley, wine, beef and other products in response.

Beijing also bristled at the Australian government's decision last year to join the United States and Britain in the AUKUS security pact amid growing military competition in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement allows Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and other advanced weaponry in a major upgrade for its defense forces.

In recent years, Australia has accused China of interfering in its elections and launching cyberattacks against government agencies and public institutions.

Wang criticized Morrison's government for "regarding China as a rival or even a threat," and accused it of "a series of irresponsible words and deeds against China."

RELATED China, Cambodia begin revamping naval base amid reports of secret deal

Communication lines between Beijing and Canberra have gradually opened up since the Albanese government was elected in May. Last week's meeting between the foreign ministers was the first exchange at that level since 2019.

"It was a constructive meeting. It was just a step forward," Albanese said Monday.

"I want to build good relations with all countries. But we will stand up for Australia's interests when we must."

Canberra has expressed concern over Beijing's growing military presence in the region, including a recent security deal with the Solomon Islands that has created fears China will gain a foothold in the tiny nation just 1,200 miles away from Australia.

Australia also complained about a Chinese fighter jet harassing its aircraft in international airspace last month.

At a NATO conference in Spain, Albanese sounded the alarm over China's assertive moves.

"China has been prepared to make sanctions not just against Australia, but to be more aggressive in its stance in the world," Albanese said.

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference on the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on June 30, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra

EU mobilizes firefighting planes to Portugal to fight blazes amid heatwave
World News // 2 hours ago
EU mobilizes firefighting planes to Portugal to fight blazes amid heatwave
July 11 (UPI) -- The European Union has mobilized its firefighting fleet to Portugal where officials have declared a state of contingency as an ongoing heatwave threatens to exacerbate wildfires burning in the center of the country.
Sri Lankan opposition leaders meet to discuss formation of all-parties government
World News // 16 hours ago
Sri Lankan opposition leaders meet to discuss formation of all-parties government
July 10 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan opposition leaders met Sunday to discuss forming an all-parties government after the nation's president and prime minister pledged to step down amid protests.
Lapid calls for peace with Saudi Arabia, Arab nations ahead of Biden's Israel visit
World News // 17 hours ago
Lapid calls for peace with Saudi Arabia, Arab nations ahead of Biden's Israel visit
July 10 (UPI) -- Yair Lapid, the new prime minister of Israel, on Sunday called for peace with Saudi Arabia and normalized ties with Arab nations in the region ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's planned Mideast trip.
Ruling coalition scores big win in Japan following Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 21 hours ago
Ruling coalition scores big win in Japan following Shinzo Abe assassination
July 10 (UPI) -- Japan's ruling coalition scored a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections on Sunday as the nation was still reeling two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15
July 10 (UPI) -- Russian rockets destroyed a high-rise residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, Ukrainian officials said.
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
World News // 19 hours ago
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
July 10 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Sunday they are not ruling out arson as a possible cause for a massive fire in Rome that blanketed much of the eastern area of ​​the capital in thick smoke.
At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting
July 10 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg, South Africa, early Sunday left 15 people dead while another four people were killed in another tavern near the city of Pietermaritzburg, police said.
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
July 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday praised Japan for its commitment to peace in the wake of the assassination of Shinzo Abe as details for the funeral of Japan's longest-serving prime minister were revealed.
Sri Lankan president, prime minister to resign amid protests
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lankan president, prime minister to resign amid protests
July 9 (UPI) -- Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's economic crisis stormed the leader's official residence Saturday.
Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific
July 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Bonnie weakened into a tropical storm while traversing the eastern Pacific on Friday after completing a rare crossover from the southern Caribbean earlier this week.
