Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2022 / 2:50 PM

Sri Lankan opposition leaders meet to discuss formation of all-parties government

By Daniel Uria
Sri Lankan opposition leaders meet to discuss formation of all-parties government
Sri Lankan opposition leaders met to discuss forming an all-parties government after the nation's president and prime minister pledged to step down amid protests. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- Opposition politicians in Sri Lanka met on Sunday to discuss forming an all-party government after the nation's president and prime minister offered their resignations amid nationwide protests.

House Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena convened a meeting of party leaders to discuss the formation of a new government with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expected to resign Wednesday, although neither he nor Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have officially tendered their resignations.

Advertisement

"We agreed in principle to form a government of unity with all parties participation for an interim period," said Wimal Weerawansa, a member of the breakaway group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party. "This will be a government where all parties are represented."

The president and prime minister announced on Saturday that they planned to step down amid protests over their handling of an economic crisis that left millions of residents struggling to afford essentials including food, medicine and fuel.

RELATED Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15

The leaders on Sunday agreed that House Speaker Mahinda Yapa Adeywardena will be made acting president as dictated by the constitution in the interim period. Parliament will then convene to elect a president from among its members to pave the way for the all-party government.

Advertisement

Peter D'Alimeida, one of the leaders of the protest movement, criticized the prime minister while denouncing the plans for an all-party government as "a joke" as protest groups worry the president and prime minister will not follow through on their pledge to resign.

"The speaker represents a failed institution, the parliament, which has failed the people of this country," he said.

RELATED At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting

Rajapaksa's party still holds a majority in Parliament and the leftist Janata Vimukthi Peramuna Party has yet to agree to be part of the all-party government, complicating the path for the main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

"We are speaking to various parties and independent groups in parliament," SJP legislator Harsha de Silva said. "We are looking at how the top two positions of president and prime minister could be shared amongst us."

SJB has also reached out to the Tamil Nation Alliance about joining the all-party government, spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran said.

RELATED Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination

"We have been consulted and the SJB has invited us," he said. "We have asked them to go ahead with a new government if they have the numbers. However, if they need our support, we said we will then talk about the conditions on which we might be able to support them."

Advertisement

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung on Sunday said the United States is "closely following" the political developments while urging Parliament to exercise "restraint and respect" and approach the formation of a new government "with a commitment to the betterment of the nation -- not any one political party."

"We call on all parties to cooperate to achieve a peaceful, democratic transition of power, and urge any new, constitutionally-selected government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people's discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food and fuel shortages," she said.

Latest Headlines

Lapid calls for peace with Saudi Arabia, Arab nations ahead of Biden's Israel visit
World News // 2 hours ago
Lapid calls for peace with Saudi Arabia, Arab nations ahead of Biden's Israel visit
July 10 (UPI) -- Yair Lapid, the new prime minister of Israel, on Sunday called for peace with Saudi Arabia and normalized ties with Arab nations in the region ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's planned Mideast trip.
Ruling coalition scores big win in Japan following Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 6 hours ago
Ruling coalition scores big win in Japan following Shinzo Abe assassination
July 10 (UPI) -- Japan's ruling coalition scored a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections on Sunday as the nation was still reeling two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15
July 10 (UPI) -- Russian rockets destroyed a high-rise residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, Ukrainian officials said.
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
World News // 4 hours ago
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
July 10 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Sunday they are not ruling out arson as a possible cause for a massive fire in Rome that blanketed much of the eastern area of ​​the capital in thick smoke.
At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting
July 10 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg, South Africa, early Sunday left 15 people dead while another four people were killed in another tavern near the city of Pietermaritzburg, police said.
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
July 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday praised Japan for its commitment to peace in the wake of the assassination of Shinzo Abe as details for the funeral of Japan's longest-serving prime minister were revealed.
Sri Lankan president, prime minister to resign amid protests
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lankan president, prime minister to resign amid protests
July 9 (UPI) -- Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's economic crisis stormed the leader's official residence Saturday.
Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific
July 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Bonnie weakened into a tropical storm while traversing the eastern Pacific on Friday after completing a rare crossover from the southern Caribbean earlier this week.
Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism over Ukraine
World News // 2 days ago
Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism over Ukraine
July 8 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walked out of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia on Friday amid criticisms over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.
Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
World News // 2 days ago
Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, marking the first direct contact between Israeli and Palestinian leaders in years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement