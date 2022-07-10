Advertisement
World News
July 10, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke

By Don Jacobson
Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke
The aftermath of a massive fire that broke out Rome is seen Sunday as firefighters continued to work to extinguish the blaze. Photo by Claudio Peri/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Sunday are not ruling out arson as a possible cause for a massive fire in Rome that blanketed much of the eastern area of ​​the capital in thick smoke.

The fire that broke out Saturday in Rome's Centocelle Park and Cinecitta areas produced a dense cloud of black smoke containing toxic substances that was visible for miles across the city, and even from the sea, residents said.

Advertisement

Initial investigations indicated the blaze began in an automobile junkyard and quickly spread to neighboring structures. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene and thousands of people were evacuated, officials said.

No one was injured in the spectacular fire but some firefighters were sickened by the intense heat as they continued to battle the blaze late into Saturday night, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The Rome Public Prosecutor's Office said Sunday they are not ruling out any possible causes for the blaze, including criminal activity, as magistrates have launched a formal investigation.

Advertisement

Saturday's fire was the fourth major blaze to hit the Italian capital in less than a month, prompting Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri to assure residents the authorities are seeking to get a handle on the situation.

RELATED Yosemite wildfire threatens iconic sequoias

"The fires that have ravaged the city these past few days are an impressive sequence of episodes that is putting Rome and the Romans to the test," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and we do not yet know if these are criminal or just negligence," he added. "This is not the time for political speculation and division. It is the time of unity, of proximity to the Romans and to the affected Romans, and of determination not to be intimidated and to move forward on the path of modernization and relaunch of Rome."

RELATED Peru wildfire threatens historic Inca ruins of Machu Picchu

Read More

Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings

Latest Headlines

Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15
World News // 22 minutes ago
Russian rocket strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine kills 15
July 10 (UPI) -- Russian rockets destroyed a high-rise residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, Ukrainian officials said.
Polls open in Japan as nation reels from Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 3 hours ago
Polls open in Japan as nation reels from Shinzo Abe assassination
July 10 (UPI) -- Elections for the Upper House in the Japanese parliament got underway Sunday as the nation was still reeling two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 15 dead after South Africa tavern shooting
July 10 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg, South Africa, early Sunday left 15 people dead while another four people were killed in another tavern near the city of Pietermaritzburg, police said.
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
July 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday praised Japan for its commitment to peace in the wake of the assassination of Shinzo Abe as details for the funeral of Japan's longest-serving prime minister were revealed.
Sri Lankan president, prime minister to resign amid protests
World News // 1 day ago
Sri Lankan president, prime minister to resign amid protests
July 9 (UPI) -- Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's economic crisis stormed the leader's official residence Saturday.
Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific
July 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Bonnie weakened into a tropical storm while traversing the eastern Pacific on Friday after completing a rare crossover from the southern Caribbean earlier this week.
Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism over Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism over Ukraine
July 8 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walked out of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia on Friday amid criticisms over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.
Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, marking the first direct contact between Israeli and Palestinian leaders in years.
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
World News // 2 days ago
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
July 8 (UPI) -- Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who retired from the office almost two years ago, was shot dead Friday at a train station while making a campaign speech for a parliamentary candidate.
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
World News // 2 days ago
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
July 8 (UPI) -- Veteran British law enforcement officer Mark Rowley was named the new commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Service on Friday, the country's home office announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement