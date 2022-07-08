Swiss court clears ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, former player of corruption charges

1/4

A Swiss court said in its ruling on Friday that former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and another man were not guilty of corruption charges that were centered around a $2 million payment that was made about a decade ago.

July 8 (UPI) -- A Swiss court on Friday cleared former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former soccer star Michel Platini of corruption charges that arose out of a $2 million payment that was made a decade ago. Blatter and Platini were both accused of defrauding FIFA, the global soccer authority, in the case. Prosecutors said Blatter illegally made the payment in 2011. At the time, Platini was head of the Union of European Football Associations. Advertisement

The court's decision Friday was a rare positive outcome for Blatter, Platini and FIFA after years of negative headlines and accusations of corruption. Platini at one time was considered a possible successor to Blatter as FIFA president.

During an 11-day trial, prosecutors argued that the $2 million payment was a bribe to ensure Blatter's re-election as FIFA president. The men, however, contended that it covered services for FIFA rendered by Platini years before.

The court on Friday ruled that the facts provided by Blatter and Platini created "serious doubts" about the bribery claims, even though it acknowledged that prosecutors' suspicions were "well-founded."

The court also ruled that both men were entitled to about $20,000 for "moral injury."

Friday's verdict was a measure of redemption for both men, who were ousted at FIFA by the sport's ethics committee and lost appeals in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Blatter, 86, was removed as FIFA president in 2015. Platini, 67, left UEFA around the same time.

"I wanted to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation," Platini said according to The Guardian. "The truth has come to light during this trial and I deeply thank the judges of the tribunal for the independence of their decision.

"My fight is a fight against injustice. I won the first game. In this case, there are culprits who did not appear during this trial. Let them count on me, we will meet again because I will not give up and I will go all the way in my quest for truth."

Blatter said in a statement that he did nothing wrong and was "clean in my spirit."

FIFA did not immediately comment on the court's decision.