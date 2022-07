Pope Francis will resume pilgrimages in September for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Vatican said Friday. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- After various disruptions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, Pope Francis will resume pilgrimages in Italy with a planned trip to two conferences in September, the Vatican announced on Friday. The Vatican said the pope will visit a youth conference in Assisi on Sept. 24 and a religious conference a day later in Matera. Advertisement

The pope had to cancel a number of planned trips after COVID-19 arrived in early 2020.

The pope was also scheduled to visit Congo and South Sudan this week, but those trips were canceled due to ongoing knee pain that can make walking and standing difficult. Francis is presently using a wheelchair due to the condition.

The Assisi trip will be Francis' sixth visit to the city and he'll be there for the Economy of Francesco international conference. He will go to Matera the next day for a meeting with refugees and to mark the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress.

"That day, he will meet migrants and refugees, give his homily during Mass and give his Angelus address," the Vatican said in a statement.

Advertisement

The 85-year-old pope's physical condition was also affected a year ago when he underwent intestinal surgery.