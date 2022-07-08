Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 8, 2022 / 3:23 PM

Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism over Ukraine

By Don Jacobson
Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 meeting amid criticism over Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a G20 meeting in Indonesia after Western nations criticized the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said. File Pool Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walked out of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia on Friday amid criticisms over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

Lavrov abruptly left the room during a session on multilateralism in Bali, cutting short his first direct meeting with Western leaders since Russia mounted its attack on Ukraine, sources told the Guardian and Japan's Kyodo news agency.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Russia came in for heavy criticism, sources said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, for instance, urged the international community to unite against Russia's "violent acts" and to make Moscow "pay a high price" for its actions, ministry officials told Kyodo.

RELATED Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas

The veteran Russian diplomat exited the hall as his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, started to speak.

His departure was quickly noted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned Russia, "Ukraine is not your country," and accused the Kremlin of using blocked Ukrainian grain shipments as weapons of war.

"Its grain is not your grain," he said, according to diplomats. "Why are you blocking the ports?"

Advertisement

Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, last month called Russia's blockade of wheat and other food goods in Ukraine "a real war crime," accusing the Kremlin of using hunger as a weapon of war.

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of stealing more than 600,000 tons of its grain to sell on international markets. Earlier this month Russian forces intensified their attack on grain, hitting Odessa-area silos containing nearly 40 tons of grain.

Following his walkout, Lavrov told reporters, "If the West doesn't want talks to take place but wishes for Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield -- because both views have been expressed -- then perhaps there is nothing to talk about with the West."

RELATED Zelensky tells G7 leaders Ukraine needs help to end Russia war by year's end

He characterized his actions as "reminding our Western colleagues about what they said in the previous months and asked them to make up their mind about what they want after all," according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Despite the snub by Western nations during the foreign ministers gathering, Lavrov conducted multiple meetings along the sidelines of the event, including a bilateral discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday in which Beijing signaled its policy toward Russia remains unchanged despite the Ukraine invasion.

Advertisement

China and Russia "have eliminated interference, maintained normal exchanges, and promoted cooperation in various fields in an orderly manner, demonstrating the strong resilience and strategic determination of the relationship between the two countries," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

Read More

Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador over release of Russian ship full of grain

Latest Headlines

Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, marking the first direct contact between Israeli and Palestinian leaders in years.
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
World News // 16 hours ago
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
July 8 (UPI) -- Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who retired from the office almost two years ago, was shot dead Friday at a train station while making a campaign speech for a parliamentary candidate.
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
World News // 5 hours ago
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
July 8 (UPI) -- Veteran British law enforcement officer Mark Rowley was named the new commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Service on Friday, the country's home office announced.
Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Angola's ruler for almost 40 years, dies at 79
World News // 6 hours ago
Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Angola's ruler for almost 40 years, dies at 79
July 8 (UPI) -- Jose Eduardo dos Santos, a longtime controversial African ruler who was president of Angola for nearly four decades, died on Friday close to his home in Spain. He was 79.
Pope Francis to resume pilgrimages in September after COVID-19 no-travel period
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis to resume pilgrimages in September after COVID-19 no-travel period
July 8 (UPI) -- After various disruptions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, Pope Francis will resume pilgrimages in Italy with a planned trip to two conferences in September, the Vatican announced on Friday.
Swiss court clears ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, former player of corruption charges
World News // 7 hours ago
Swiss court clears ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, former player of corruption charges
July 8 (UPI) -- A Swiss court on Friday cleared former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former soccer star Michel Platini of corruption charges that arose out of a $2 million payment that was made a decade ago.
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
July 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military said Friday that it's destroyed two Harpoon anti-missile systems that were given to Ukraine by Britain, denying Kyiv an important tool it needs to resist Russian attacks across the war-torn nation.
Japan's longest-serving PM, Shinzo Abe leaves long, complex political legacy
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan's longest-serving PM, Shinzo Abe leaves long, complex political legacy
July 8 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in a hospital on Friday just hours after he was shot while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. He was 67.
Russian shelling of residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, kills 1
World News // 1 day ago
Russian shelling of residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, kills 1
July 7 (UPI) -- Russian shelling targeted a residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring several others, local officials said.
Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador over release of Russian ship full of grain
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador over release of Russian ship full of grain
July 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Turkish ambassador after a seized Russian ship loaded with allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain was allowed to leave Turkey Wednesday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement