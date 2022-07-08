Watch Live
President Joe Biden unveils executive order to protect access to abortion, reproductive healthcare
July 8, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner

By Clyde Hughes
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
London Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley delivers a statement at a press conference on March 23, 2017. He was named the new commissioner on Friday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA

July 8 (UPI) -- Veteran British law enforcement officer Mark Rowley was named the new commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Service on Friday, the country's home office announced.

Rowley replaces Cressida Dick, who resigned in February after being criticized by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for failing to deal with racism and misogyny on the force along with high-profile cases against some officers.

He was officially named by Queen Elizabeth II upon a recommendation from Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Rowley, whose career in law enforcement spans more than 30 years, has been a member of the Metropolitan Police since 2011, serving as assistant commissioner for specialist crime and operations, and led the National Police Chiefs' Council for Counter-Terrorism from 2014 to 2018.

He was knighted in 2018 for his exceptional contribution to national security and national leadership at a time of unprecedented threat.

"I feel deeply honored to be appointed to be the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner," Rowley said in a statement. "Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen.

"I am grateful that the Home Secretary and Mayor are both determined to support the urgent reforms we need to deliver successful community crimefighting in today's fast-moving world. These reforms include our use of technology and data, our culture and our policing approach."

Patel said Rowley's experience in counter-terrorism along with his overall distinguished career with the Metro Police made him the best candidate for a force in transition.

"He now takes on one of the most important and demanding jobs in policing, leading the country's largest force at a time when public trust in the Metropolitan Police has been severely undermined by a number of significant failings," Patel said. "Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority."

Khan said he believes Rowley is committed to needed reforms within the ranks and believes he is the best person to rebuild public trust.

"As mayor, I will support and hold him to these promises as I continue to hold the Met to account," Khan said. "Sir Mark has demonstrated to me that he is the outstanding candidate for this role.

"He brings a wealth of great experience to the position, including exceptional leadership during the 2017 terror attacks and a genuine commitment to increasing engagement with diverse communities across our city."

