World News
July 8, 2022 / 2:02 PM

Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact

By Don Jacobson
Israeli PM Lapid calls Palestinian leader Abbas in rare direct contact
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (L) and now-Prime Minister Yair Lapid are pictured in the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 22. Each have spoken directly to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas this week. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, marking the first direct contact between Israeli and Palestinian leaders in years.

Abbas congratulated Lapid on assuming office while the Israeli leader "extended his best wishes to the PA Chairman on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday," which begins Saturday, according to an official government statement.

The two spoke about "the continuation of cooperation and the need to ensure quiet and calm," it added.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported Lapid, who officially took office as Israeli's 14th prime minister last week, "expressed his hopes that peace and stability would prevail in the region as soon as possible" during the conversation.

He and Abbas "discussed the latest situation briefly," Palestinian Liberation Organization Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said in a tweet.

The conversation marked the first time an Israeli prime minister has spoken directly to Abbas in more than five years and came as preparations are underway for a visit from U.S. President Joe Biden next week.

It was the culmination of a recent uptick of diplomatic contact between Israeli and Palestinian officials during which Abbas also spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, and met Thursday with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Sheikh said Abbas stressed the "importance of preparing the calm atmosphere" before Biden's visit during his meeting with Gantz, adding that the Palestinian Authority welcomes the U.S. president's trip to the region.

Biden is scheduled to make stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia during three-day trip, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

A White House statement issued last month said Biden aims to meet with Israeli leaders "to discuss Israel's security, prosperity, and its increasing integration into the greater region," while in the West Bank he will "consult with the Palestinian Authority and to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people."

The trip is scheduled to wrap up on July 15 with a stop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Biden will attend a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, a group also known as the GCC+3.

Scenes from Eid al-Adha in Gaza and West Bank

Palestinian people buy sweets in popular market in preparation for the upcoming Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Rafah southern Gaza on July 7, 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
World News // 14 hours ago
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
July 8 (UPI) -- Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who retired from the office almost two years ago, was shot dead Friday at a train station while making a campaign speech for a parliamentary candidate.
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
World News // 3 hours ago
Met Police Veteran Mark Rowley appointed as new commissioner
July 8 (UPI) -- Veteran British law enforcement officer Mark Rowley was named the new commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Service on Friday, the country's home office announced.
Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Angola's ruler for almost 40 years, dies at 79
World News // 4 hours ago
Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Angola's ruler for almost 40 years, dies at 79
July 8 (UPI) -- Jose Eduardo dos Santos, a longtime controversial African ruler who was president of Angola for nearly four decades, died on Friday close to his home in Spain. He was 79.
Pope Francis to resume pilgrimages in September after COVID-19 no-travel period
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis to resume pilgrimages in September after COVID-19 no-travel period
July 8 (UPI) -- After various disruptions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, Pope Francis will resume pilgrimages in Italy with a planned trip to two conferences in September, the Vatican announced on Friday.
Swiss court clears ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, former player of corruption charges
World News // 5 hours ago
Swiss court clears ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, former player of corruption charges
July 8 (UPI) -- A Swiss court on Friday cleared former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former soccer star Michel Platini of corruption charges that arose out of a $2 million payment that was made a decade ago.
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia targets anti-missile systems in Ukraine, more control in Donbas
July 8 (UPI) -- The Russian military said Friday that it's destroyed two Harpoon anti-missile systems that were given to Ukraine by Britain, denying Kyiv an important tool it needs to resist Russian attacks across the war-torn nation.
Japan's longest-serving PM, Shinzo Abe leaves long, complex political legacy
World News // 8 hours ago
Japan's longest-serving PM, Shinzo Abe leaves long, complex political legacy
July 8 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in a hospital on Friday just hours after he was shot while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. He was 67.
Russian shelling of residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, kills 1
World News // 1 day ago
Russian shelling of residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, kills 1
July 7 (UPI) -- Russian shelling targeted a residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring several others, local officials said.
Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador over release of Russian ship full of grain
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador over release of Russian ship full of grain
July 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Turkish ambassador after a seized Russian ship loaded with allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain was allowed to leave Turkey Wednesday evening.
British Defense Ministry says the Royal Navy seized Iranian weapons from speedboats
World News // 22 hours ago
British Defense Ministry says the Royal Navy seized Iranian weapons from speedboats
July 7 (UPI) -- Britain announced Thursday that the Royal Navy in early 2022 seized Iranian weapons from speedboats operated by smugglers in international waters south of Iran.
