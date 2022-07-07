Russia strikes grain hangars in southern Ukraine, troops on Snake Island

1/4

A woman walks inside a damaged school for visually impaired children after a Russian rocket strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Thursday intensified attacks on one of Ukraine's most valuable crops -- grain -- in their bid to expand their grip over the battle-scarred country after 19 weeks of fighting. Ukrainian officials said Russian missile strikes hit grain silos in the Odesa region in south Ukraine. The silos contained almost 40 tons of grain, officials said. Advertisement

Ukrainian grain has played a role so far in Russia's strategy since the fighting began at the end of February. Ukrainian officials and Western allies have said Moscow is employing various tactics to steal grain from the country.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said Thursday that a missile strike killed a group of Ukrainian troops who were raising a flag on Snake Island, which Ukraine had recently retaken.

"At dawn, during an aerial overflight and reconnaissance of [Snake] island, it was attacked by two air-launched missiles. The dock was significantly damaged," Ukrainian military officials said, according to CNN.

More evacuations occurred on Thursday in the eastern city of Sloviansk as Russian forces close in on the area. Officials on Wednesday urged more than 350,000 civilians in the area to leave, anticipating a Russian military offensive after Moscow captured other positions in the region.

Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh said Thursday about 23,000 residents were left in the city of 110,000. He added that Russian fighters had not fully encroached on the city.

The British Defense Ministry, which has been monitoring the war since it began on Feb. 24, said Russian forces have failed to make any further significant gains in Donetsk -- which is one half of the Donbas region, Russia's primary goal since April. The ministry said it expects renewed Russian efforts, however, to expand control in the region.

The other half of the Donbas -- the Luhansk region -- has seen significant Russian gains in recent days.

"Heavy shelling continued along the Donetsk front line, but with few advances being made by Russia," the ministry tweeted. "Russian units involved in last week's gains are now likely reconstituting."

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai accused Russia of adopting a "scorched earth" policy and "burning down and destroying everything on their way."

Ukrainian officials said Russia has increased shelling in the southern part of the country, particularly along the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The officials said Russia has targeted the Bereznehuvate community and the coastal communities of Ochakiv and Kutsurub -- and that the rocket strikes have ignited fires in several areas and burned crops. Russian artillery also ignited fires in grain fields in Pervomaisk.