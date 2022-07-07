Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 7, 2022 / 8:45 AM

Russia strikes grain hangars in southern Ukraine, troops on Snake Island

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Russia strikes grain hangars in southern Ukraine, troops on Snake Island
A woman walks inside a damaged school for visually impaired children after a Russian rocket strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Thursday intensified attacks on one of Ukraine's most valuable crops -- grain -- in their bid to expand their grip over the battle-scarred country after 19 weeks of fighting.

Ukrainian officials said Russian missile strikes hit grain silos in the Odesa region in south Ukraine. The silos contained almost 40 tons of grain, officials said.

Advertisement

Ukrainian grain has played a role so far in Russia's strategy since the fighting began at the end of February. Ukrainian officials and Western allies have said Moscow is employing various tactics to steal grain from the country.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said Thursday that a missile strike killed a group of Ukrainian troops who were raising a flag on Snake Island, which Ukraine had recently retaken.

"At dawn, during an aerial overflight and reconnaissance of [Snake] island, it was attacked by two air-launched missiles. The dock was significantly damaged," Ukrainian military officials said, according to CNN.

A grain field is seen near Lviv, Ukraine, on May 9. Ukraine is a significant grain producer and the crop has played a strategic role in Russia's war on the country. File Photo by Mykola Tys/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

More evacuations occurred on Thursday in the eastern city of Sloviansk as Russian forces close in on the area. Officials on Wednesday urged more than 350,000 civilians in the area to leave, anticipating a Russian military offensive after Moscow captured other positions in the region.

Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh said Thursday about 23,000 residents were left in the city of 110,000. He added that Russian fighters had not fully encroached on the city.

RELATED Germany fears for gas supply as Russia to shut down Nord Stream pipeline

The British Defense Ministry, which has been monitoring the war since it began on Feb. 24, said Russian forces have failed to make any further significant gains in Donetsk -- which is one half of the Donbas region, Russia's primary goal since April. The ministry said it expects renewed Russian efforts, however, to expand control in the region.

The other half of the Donbas -- the Luhansk region -- has seen significant Russian gains in recent days.

"Heavy shelling continued along the Donetsk front line, but with few advances being made by Russia," the ministry tweeted. "Russian units involved in last week's gains are now likely reconstituting."

RELATED Voices: Ukraine is losing war; West must massively step up military aid

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai accused Russia of adopting a "scorched earth" policy and "burning down and destroying everything on their way."

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials said Russia has increased shelling in the southern part of the country, particularly along the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The officials said Russia has targeted the Bereznehuvate community and the coastal communities of Ochakiv and Kutsurub -- and that the rocket strikes have ignited fires in several areas and burned crops. Russian artillery also ignited fires in grain fields in Pervomaisk.

Read More

Russian parliament approves measures to provide economic support to military

Latest Headlines

British PM Boris Johnson to resign amid scandal, wave of resignations
World News // 2 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson to resign amid scandal, wave of resignations
July 7 (UPI) -- After months of scandal and calls for his resignation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to step down Thursday after a wave of departures involving his closest allies and Cabinet members.
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
SEOUL, July 7 (UPI) -- North Korean-backed hackers are targeting hospitals and healthcare organizations in the U.S. with ransomware, a trio of government agencies that includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation warn in a cybersecurity alert.
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
July 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said a Russian missile strike destroyed a university in the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Islamic State claims attack on Nigerian prison, frees hundreds of inmates
World News // 13 hours ago
Islamic State claims attack on Nigerian prison, frees hundreds of inmates
July 6 (UPI) -- A suspected Islamist attack on a prison in Nigeria has freed hundreds of inmates, including militants, government officials said.
French prime minister announces plan to nationalize electricity giant EDF
World News // 14 hours ago
French prime minister announces plan to nationalize electricity giant EDF
July 6 (UPI) -- New French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday announced plans to nationalize struggling nuclear power giant Elictricite de France SA.
Police raid criminal organization behind smuggling 10,000 migrants
World News // 18 hours ago
Police raid criminal organization behind smuggling 10,000 migrants
July 6 (UPI) -- Around 40 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, cars and drugs seized in a wide-ranging operation across Europe aimed at reducing human smuggling, authorities announced Wednesday.
OPEC chief Mohammad Barkindo dies at 63 just weeks before departure
World News // 1 day ago
OPEC chief Mohammad Barkindo dies at 63 just weeks before departure
July 6 (UPI) -- OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo -- who's been the head of the oil cartel since 2016 and whose term was scheduled to end in three weeks -- died on Tuesday, the organization announced. He was 63.
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
World News // 1 day ago
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
July 6 (UPI) -- Leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region called Wednesday for more than 350,000 civilians to evacuate to safety ahead of an expected Russian military offensive.
Efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program a 'collective failure,' atomic chief says
World News // 1 day ago
Efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear program a 'collective failure,' atomic chief says
SEOUL, July 6 (UPI) -- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has called efforts to stop North Korea's nuclear weapons program a "collective failure" of global safeguards and cautioned that another detonation could come "any day."
Five still missing after Marmolada glacier collapse
World News // 1 day ago
Five still missing after Marmolada glacier collapse
July 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Italy on Tuesday said that five people remained missing following an avalanche at the Marmolada glacier in the Italian alps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
Russian attack destroys Kharkiv university, Ukraine's Zelensky says
Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system
Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system
Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond
Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement