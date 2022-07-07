Trending
World News
July 7, 2022 / 3:47 PM

British Defense Ministry says the Royal Navy seized Iranian weapons from speedboats

By Doug Cunningham
The British Royal Navy ship HMS Defender is picured off the coast of Scotland in 2019. The British Ministry of Defense Thursday said the Royal Navy seized Iranian weapons in January and February in international waters south of Iran. Photo by Ben Shread/UK Ministry of Defense/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- Britain announced Thursday that the Royal Navy in early 2022 seized Iranian weapons from speedboats operated by smugglers in international waters south of Iran. Surface-to-air missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles were seized.

Britain's Defense Ministry said the weapons were in violation of UN Security Council resolution 2216. They were seized by the Royal Navy's HMS Montrose.

"The UK is committed to upholding international law, from standing up to aggression in Europe to interdicting illegal shipments of weaponry that perpetuates instability in the Middle East," British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption," Heappey said.

RELATED U.S., Yemen forces seize Iranian weapons

According to the British government the seizures happened Jan. 28 and Feb. 25. The government said it's the first time a British warship has interdicted a vessel carrying "such sophisticated weapons from Iran."

Royal Marines found and confiscated dozens of packages containing advanced weaponry.

According to the British Defense Ministry statement the cruise missile land attack engines were for a type of missile "regularly used by the Houthis to strike targets in Saudi Arabia."

During the seizures, the British government statement said, the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Gridley supported the Royal Navy and deployed a Seahawk helicopter to oversee the operation.

In 2020, the U.S. Navy seized Iranian weapons believed bound for Yemen in the Arabian Sea.

According to the British Defense Ministry the HMS Montrose is part of the UK Maritime Component Command based in Bahrain.

RELATED Iran gave Hamas missile technology

