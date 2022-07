Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign appearance in the western city of Nara on Friday morning, broadcaster NHK reported. He was taken to the hospital. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, July 7 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech Friday morning in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported. He collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, the report said. Police told NHK that they arrested Yamagami Tetsuya, a man in his 40s, on allegations of attempted murder and confiscated a gun. Advertisement

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the city of Nara, located just east of Osaka, where Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was to make a campaign speech ahead of Sunday's elections for the upper house of parliament.

Abe, 67, was prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 until 2020, when he resigned due to health issues.

Shootings in Japan are extremely rare as it has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world. According to the Japanese government, "[i]n principle, the possession of firearms and swords is prohibited."

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, issued a statement expressing the United States' shock and sadness over the shooting.

Advertisement

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S.," he tweeted. "The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family & people of Japan."

This is a developing story.