July 7, 2022 / 2:27 PM

European Parliament votes to include abortion rights in EU Charter

By Simon Druker
Abortion rights activist Julianne D' Eredita addresses demonstrators June 26 during a march from the U.S. Supreme Court to the White House in Washington to protest the court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Members of the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for the right to abortion to be included in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the legislative body said Thursday.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 324 MEPs in favor, 155 against with 38 abstentions.

"A proposal should be submitted to the [European] Council to amend Article 7 of the charter, adding that 'everyone has the right to safe and legal abortion,'" the parliament said in a news release.

Parliamentary members expect the EC to meet to discuss a convention to revise the European Union Treaties at a future date.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned federal protection of abortion rights, leaving to each state to restrict or ban abortion.

Thursday's resolution by the European Parliament also condemns the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The parliament said it is urging its members to lobby member states to decriminalize abortion and "to remove and combat the remaining legal, financial, social and practical restrictions still hampering access in some member states."

In June, MEPs adopted a resolution calling for the landmark Roe vs. Wade case to be upheld.

Abortion rights vary widely among EU members, with Malta having the strictest restrictions, not allowing the procedure under any circumstances.

"Today, the [European Parliament] has stood up for all women by sending a strong message that will resonate worldwide," MEP Susana Solís Pérez said in a statement to Politico.

"Safe and legal abortion is a fundamental right and, as such, it should be included in our charter."

Abortion-rights advocates march against overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

