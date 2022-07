Authorities have warned that fentanyl is used in counterfeit pills designed to look like common prescriptions medicines. Photo by LizM/ Pixabay

July 7 (UPI) -- The Mexican government has seized over a half-ton of the potent drug fentanyl along with other drugs from a warehouse in Culiacan, Sinaloa, according to the Mexican Ministry of National Defense. A Wednesday statement by the Ministry of National Defense said the Monday search found 542.72 kilograms (1196.49 pounds) of fentanyl, "considered to be the largest that has been registered in our country." Advertisement

Ten people were detained at the warehouse location, and personnel from the Mexican army observed various plastic packages inside the property.

The army established a security perimeter and requested the issuance of a technical investigation order from the attorney general's office.

With that authorization the Mexican army found the fentanyl. Also found, according to the Mexican Ministry of Defense, were 555.59 kilograms of methamphetamine, 31.02 kilograms of cocaine, 19 kilograms of opium gum and 6.97 kilograms of heroin.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public safety alert in September warning of an "alarming" increase in fake pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The DEA said the vast majority of the pills were produced in Mexico.

More than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2020, with fentanyl being the primary drug of concern, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.