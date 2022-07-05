Advertisement
World News
July 5, 2022 / 8:54 AM

Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
A Ukrainian child plays with the family dog in the heavily damaged village of Kukhari near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. The Russian war in Ukraine is in its fifth month. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Tuesday opened up attacks on other parts of eastern Ukraine after it took control of Lysychansk last weekend, prompting officials in the Donetsk region to urge residents to evacuate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that by taking Lysychansk, Russian troops had liberated a key area of Luhansk province -- which is one of two in eastern Ukraine that Moscow has been focused on controlling for the past three months.

Advertisement

Intelligence officials say that Russia's military has now turned its forces on Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut and has hit those areas with sustained shelling. The mayor of Sloviansk urged citizens Tuesday to evacuate immediately.

Since April, Russian forces have been primarily focused on capturing control of the Donbas, a large swath of eastern Ukaine that includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Advertisement

"Russia's relatively rapid capture of Lysychansk extends its control across virtually all of the territory of Luhansk Oblast, allowing it to claim substantive progress against the policy objective it presented as the immediate purpose of the war, namely 'liberating' the Donbas," said the British Defense Ministry on Twitter.

"Unlike in previous phases of the war, Russia has probably achieved reasonably effective coordination between at least two Groupings of Forces, the Central Grouping likely commanded by General-Colonel Alexandr Lapin and the Southern Grouping probably under the recently appointed General Sergei Surovikin."

A group of men carry the coffin of Ukrainian soldier and politician Oleg Kytsyn during his funeral at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 22. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Last month, Moscow gained full control of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which was the largest remaining city in eastern Ukraine that wasn't under full Russian control. It took Russian troops several weeks, however, to win control of the city from the Ukrainian resistance.

RELATED Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk

In the Donetsk region, the chief of its regional military administration said on Tuesday that fighting Russian troops has been difficult for Ukrainian forces.

"There is not a single safe city in Donetsk region where there is no shelling," the military leader, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said according to CNN.

Advertisement

"In cities that are relatively far from the front line, cruise missiles are used [while] all types of artillery, tanks, missiles, aerial bombs [target the front line.]"

RELATED Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue

In a small measure of victory, Ukrainian forces have raised Ukraine's flag on the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island -- which is considered to be key in breaking Moscow's blockade of grain and other goods from the country.

"The military operation has been concluded, and the territory, Snake Island, has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said according to The Guardian.

Snake Island gained some significance in the early days of the Russian war in February when a band of Ukrainian troops loudly resisted invading Russian forces there.

The fighting in Ukraine is now in its fifth month. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders gathered for a NATO summit in Spain and pledged continued support for Ukraine.

Biden said that the United States will continue to support Kyiv and vowed that Ukraine won't be defeated by Russia.

NATO leaders gather in Madrid

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference on the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on June 30, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Britain to impose further sanctions against Belarus

Latest Headlines

Samsung tycoon tops stock-rich list in South Korea
World News // 42 minutes ago
Samsung tycoon tops stock-rich list in South Korea
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong saw his stock value dip more than 15% this year, but he remains atop the South Korean stock-rich list.
NATO ambassadors sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
World News // 45 minutes ago
NATO ambassadors sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
July 5 (UPI) -- NATO ambassadors signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO headquarters Tuesday, taking another step in expanding the European military alliance.
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has deployed six F-35A stealth fighter jets to South Korea to conduct joint drills for the first time in five years, both countries said Tuesday in a new show of military might on the peninsula.
50K urged to evacuate as Australia floods declared national disaster
World News // 4 hours ago
50K urged to evacuate as Australia floods declared national disaster
July 5 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Sydney and the surrounding area are being told told leave their homes due to mass flooding that Australia has declared a national disaster.
Hurricane Bonnie strengthens, remains south of Mexico
World News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Bonnie strengthens, remains south of Mexico
Bonnie was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday night.
Britain to impose further sanctions against Belarus
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain to impose further sanctions against Belarus
July 4 (UPI) -- Britain said it will impose further economic, trade and transport sanctions against Belarus on Tuesday over its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
World News // 13 hours ago
Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
July 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of additional residents on the outskirts of Sydney were evacuated from their homes Monday as floodwaters continued to rise in the Australian state of New South Wales.
18 dead, 243 injured, 516 arrested in Uzbekistan protests
World News // 15 hours ago
18 dead, 243 injured, 516 arrested in Uzbekistan protests
July 4 (UPI) -- A total of 18 people are dead and hundreds more are injured after protests in the city of Nukus in Uzbekistan, according to the country's prosecutor general.
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
July 4 (UPI) -- Russian forces have managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets river in eastern Ukraine following their capture of the key city of Lysychansk, Ukrainian military officials said Monday.
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
World News // 22 hours ago
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
July 4 (UPI) -- The number of people confirmed dead has grown to seven after a glacier collapse on Marmolada in the Italian alps, officials said Monday, though search and rescue efforts have been suspended because of heavy rain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement