Blinken to travel to G-20 summit, speak to Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting this week. File Photo by Michael A. McCoy/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the G-20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia, this week where he will meet with Indonesia's and China's foreign ministers. Blinken will attend the meeting of ministers representing the world's largest economies to be held on Thursday and Friday to address global challenges, according to a press release. Advertisement

At the meeting, "he will reinforce our commitment to working with international partners to confront global challenges, including food and energy insecurity and the threat Russia's continued war against Ukraine presents to the international order," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Among bilateral engagements, Blinken will meet with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and he will also meet with the People's Republic of China Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines, Price added.

The meeting with Wang comes after China's Mission to the European Union rebuked NATO for singling out China for the first time in its latest Strategic Concept, which provides the Western military alliance a 10-year guide to respond to security threats and challenges.

One of the concerns was China's "deepening strategic partnership" with the Russian federation amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

A spokesperson for China's Mission to the EU said in a statement that NATO was "maliciously attacking and smearing China," with its comments on the country in the Strategic Concept.

U.S. officials told The Washington Post that Blinken's upcoming meeting with Wang, which is their first in-person meeting together since last October, will be a chance for him to address U.S. concerns about China's ties to Moscow.

The meeting also comes amid U.S. officials considering lifting some tariffs on China to ease inflation.

U.S. officials also told the Post that they hoped the meeting could further stabilize the U.S.-China relationship amid concern over escalation of tension between China and Taiwan.

After visiting Bali, Blinken will also travel to Bangkok, Thailand, on the trip abroad, which will wrap up Monday, according to the State Department.

In Thailand, he will meet with officials to discuss the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation that promotes free trade in the region, along with health and climate issues, and the crisis from the conflict in Myanmar (Burma), and he will visit a shelter for human trafficking victims.