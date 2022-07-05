Trending
July 5, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Amazon eases Prime cancelation process in Europe

By Sommer Brokaw
Screenshot of Amazon Prime new cancelation procedure. Photo courtesy of European Commission

July 5 (UPI) -- Amazon agreed to implement changes to make it easier for subscribers in Europe to cancel Prime after a complaint by European consumer groups claimed the company's website design breached European Union law.

Under the changes, consumers can cancel their Prime accounts "with just two clicks," instead of a drawn out process of misleading interfaces, known as "dark patterns," with "confusing choices" and "repeated nudging," according to the European Commission.

"Opting for an online subscription can be very handy for consumers as it is often a very straightforward process, but the reverse action of unsubscribing should be just as easy," European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in the statement. "Consumers must be able to exercise their rights without any pressure from platforms."

Amazon committed on Friday to implement the changes, which apply to the European Union and European Economic Area, according to the European Commission.

The changes were made to comply with the European Union's consumer protection rules following complaints from consumer groups, including the Norwegian Consumer Council.

The Norwegian Consumer Council said in a 30-page report in January 2021 that the process of unsubscribing from Amazon Prime "was riddled with a combination of manipulative design techniques, known as dark patterns," to get users to keep paying for the service.

"One thing is clear: manipulative design or 'dark patterns' must be banned," Reynders said. "I welcome Amazon's commitment to simplify their practices to allow consumers to unsubscribe freely and easily."

The Guardian reported that consumers in Britain will also be able to unsubscribe with just two clicks by the end of the month.

EU lawmakers reached a provisional agreement in April on the Digital Services Act that aims "to create a safer digital space." Under the act, "dark patterns" would be banned after the act is voted into law or from Jan. 1, 2024, whichever is later.

Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- American pop band Maroon 5 is being criticized in South Korea for a poster design ahead of its scheduled visit to the country in November.
Scandinavian Airlines files for bankruptcy amid pilots strike
World News // 2 hours ago
Scandinavian Airlines files for bankruptcy amid pilots strike
July 5 (UPI) -- The Scandinavian airline SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday in New York, arguing that a possible strike of the pilots union would cripple its finances just when the industry is fighting to recover from the coron
Samsung tycoon tops stock-rich list in South Korea
World News // 3 hours ago
Samsung tycoon tops stock-rich list in South Korea
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong saw his stock value dip more than 15% this year, but he remains atop the South Korean stock-rich list.
NATO ambassadors sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO ambassadors sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
July 5 (UPI) -- NATO ambassadors signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO headquarters Tuesday, taking another step in expanding the European military alliance.
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
July 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Tuesday opened up attacks on other parts of eastern Ukraine after it took control of Lysychansk last weekend, prompting officials in the Donetsk region to urge residents to evacuate.
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has deployed six F-35A stealth fighter jets to South Korea to conduct joint drills for the first time in five years, both countries said Tuesday in a new show of military might on the peninsula.
50K urged to evacuate as Australia floods declared national disaster
World News // 7 hours ago
50K urged to evacuate as Australia floods declared national disaster
July 5 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Sydney and the surrounding area are being told told leave their homes due to mass flooding that Australia has declared a national disaster.
Hurricane Bonnie strengthens, remains south of Mexico
World News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Bonnie strengthens, remains south of Mexico
Bonnie was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday night.
Britain to impose further sanctions against Belarus
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain to impose further sanctions against Belarus
July 4 (UPI) -- Britain said it will impose further economic, trade and transport sanctions against Belarus on Tuesday over its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
World News // 17 hours ago
Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
July 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of additional residents on the outskirts of Sydney were evacuated from their homes Monday as floodwaters continued to rise in the Australian state of New South Wales.
