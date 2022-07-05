Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 5, 2022 / 6:58 PM

Twitter sues India's government over order to remove content

By Daniel Uria
Twitter sues India's government over order to remove content
Twitter is suing India's government over orders to remove tweets from the platform under legislation passed in the nation last year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Twitter sued India's government on Tuesday over orders to remove tweets from the platform under legislation passed last year.

The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court in Bangalore, challenges an order from the Indian government to remove content and block dozens of accounts from the social media company.

Advertisement

Twitter complied with the order but then sought judicial relief through the suit.

In the suit, Twitter argues that India's government abused its power under a series of laws that gave the Indian government oversight over Twitter and other social media companies, allowing authorities to demand posts or accounts critical of them be hidden from Indian users.

RELATED FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok

Twitter alleges that the government sought to arbitrarily and disproportionately remove tweets from the platform and that some of the block orders "pertain to political content that is posted by official handles of political parties."

"Blocking of such information is a violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizen-users of the platform," the lawsuit states.

India's minister of electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday urged Twitter to follow the rules in a press conference.

RELATED 'Digital iron curtain': Russia's grip on online access threatens global Internet

"It is everyone's responsibility to abide by the laws passed by the country's Parliament," Vaishnaw said.

Advertisement

Under the laws, companies are required to employ executives based in India to ensure that the company complies with requests to remove content. These executives can be held criminally liable and face jail terms of up to seven years in prison for failing to carry out the actions.

On May 24, 2021, Dehli police visited Twitter offices in the national capital state of Dehli as well as Gurgaon to seek information about Twitter's decision to label a tweet by Indian President Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party as "manipulated media."

RELATED Popular Minecraft gamer Technoblade dies of cancer at 23

Twitter agreed to comply with the regulations after the Delhi High Court directed Twitter to give a statement under oath that it would follow the laws.

The company also agreed to appoint an interim chief compliance officer, name a grievance officer and set up an office in India to comply with the rules.

The Indian government has also faced a legal challenge from the Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp, which filed a lawsuit challenging regulations that would allow authorities to make people's private messages "traceable." That case is still pending.

Latest Headlines

Anti-oil protesters glue selves to 'Last Supper' painting at Royal Academy
World News // 41 minutes ago
Anti-oil protesters glue selves to 'Last Supper' painting at Royal Academy
July 5 (UPI) -- For the second day in a row a group of climate activists glued themselves to a painting at a London art museum Tuesday to protest oil and gas extraction.
Hacker allegedly selling data of 1 billion people stolen from Shanghai police
World News // 1 hour ago
Hacker allegedly selling data of 1 billion people stolen from Shanghai police
July 5 (UPI) -- An anonymous hacker is selling what appears to be a massive trove of data pilfered from the Shanghai police that could include personal information from 1 billion Chinese nationals, according to reports.
Germany fears for gas supply as Russia to shut down Nord Stream pipeline
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany fears for gas supply as Russia to shut down Nord Stream pipeline
July 5 (UPI) -- Russia is planning to shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline next week for annual maintenance, stoking fears in Germany that gas supplies could be severely impacted.
Pope Francis decries Fourth of July shooting in northern Chicago suburb
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis decries Fourth of July shooting in northern Chicago suburb
July 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis decried on Tuesday the shooting in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park that killed six people during a July 4th parade and injured at least 30 other people.
Two of PM Johnson's top Cabinet ministers abruptly resign
World News // 3 hours ago
Two of PM Johnson's top Cabinet ministers abruptly resign
July 5 (UPI) -- Two of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top Cabinet members resigned abruptly Tuesday, saying they no longer see eye-to-eye with the premier.
Yum! Brands close to Russian exit with KFC sale almost complete
World News // 4 hours ago
Yum! Brands close to Russian exit with KFC sale almost complete
July 5 (UPI) -- Yum! Brands announced it is close to finalizing the sale of its Russian KFC franchises to a local operator. The KFC and earlier Pizza Hut sales would complete Yum's exit from Russia since its February invasion of Ukraine
Blinken to travel to G-20 summit, speak to Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers
World News // 4 hours ago
Blinken to travel to G-20 summit, speak to Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers
July 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, this week, and along with summit engagements, he will meet with Chinese officials on the sidelines.
Italy declares state of emergency due to worst drought in decades
World News // 5 hours ago
Italy declares state of emergency due to worst drought in decades
July 5 (UPI) -- Italy has declared a state of emergency for five drought-stricken northern regions due to rising temperatures and low rainfall. The government set aside $37.5 million to fix water infrastructure along the Po River.
Amazon eases Prime cancelation process in Europe
World News // 5 hours ago
Amazon eases Prime cancelation process in Europe
July 5 (UPI) -- Amazon agreed to implement changes to make it easier for subscribers in Europe to cancel Prime after a complaint by European consumer groups claimed the company's website design breached European Union law.
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- American pop band Maroon 5 is being criticized in South Korea for a poster design ahead of its scheduled visit to the country in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
Parade shooting: Accused gunman charged with murder; death toll now 7
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
Russia moves to consolidate gains in east Ukraine, increases firepower in Donetsk
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement