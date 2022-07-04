Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2022 / 5:29 AM

Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package

By Darryl Coote
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) made a visit to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo courtesy of Office of the President of Ukraine/Release

July 4 (UPI) -- During a visit to the war-torn capital of Kyiv, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine and further punitive measures targeting Russia.

The new leader of the island nation was in Kyiv on Sunday in a show of support for Ukraine and for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been calling on allies for more and heavier weaponry to fend off Russia's military.

Advertisement

According to both governments, Canberra on Sunday pledged an additional $68 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine, including 14 armored personnel carries, 20 Bushmaster vehicles and other equipment as well as drones.

"Australia is ready to continue providing support to the Ukrainian state and its people for as long as it takes for Ukraine to gain an advantage and protect the law and order in which we all exist," Albanese said during a press conference with Zelensky.

Advertisement

The newly announced weaponry increases Australia's total military assistance to Ukraine to about $266 million since the war began in late February.

Canberra has also agreed to assist Ukraine's Border Guard Service with $6 million so it can upgrade its management equipment, improve cybersecurity and enhance border operations.

Albanese also announced duty free access for Ukrainian imports to Australia and a commitment to intervene at the International Court of Justice in support of Kyiv's case of war crimes committed by Russia.

RELATED Inflation jumps to record 8.6% in eurozone

Australia also blacklisted 16 Russian ministers and oligarchs with sanctions and travel bans and said it will join Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and others in banning the import of Russian gold.

With the additions announced Sunday, Australia has sanctioned 843 people and 62 entities amid Russia's war, Albanese said.

During his trip to Kyiv, Albanese also visited Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel -- Ukrainian cities that have been devastated by the war and which officials point to as evidence of Kremlin war crimes.

Advertisement

Zelensky said Ukraine thanks Australia for its commitments to its defense while calling for greater international efforts to hold Russia to account.

"We must strengthen international cooperation in order to break Russia's aggressive potential," he said, according to a statement from his office. "We must increase the sanctions pressure on the aggressor."

Albanese's trip to Ukraine is the first by an Australian prime minister in the history of relations between the two countries.

Zelensky told his Canberra counterpart that he wished it could have occurred during peacetime.

"But we appreciate and are grateful for your presence here with us at this time of Russia's war against the Ukrainian people," he said.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, democratic nations have announced various punitive measures targeting Russia. They have also promised to arm Ukraine in its fight.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine WNBA star Brittney Griner's release uncertain as trial begins in Russia

Latest Headlines

Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
World News // 2 days ago
Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
Bonnie was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday night.
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
July 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases worldwide are spiking though nowhere nwith deaths among the lowest since the start of the pandemic early 2020. Hotspots are in portions of Europe plus Mexico, Brazil and India.
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
World News // 15 hours ago
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
July 3 (UPI) -- Danish police have arrested a 22-year-old man after three people were shot dead and several others were injured inside a mall near Copenhagen on Sunday, officials said.
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
World News // 17 hours ago
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
July 3 (UPI) -- A glacier collapsed in the Italian alps on Sunday killing at least five people and injuring eight others on a popular hiking trail below, officials said.
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
World News // 18 hours ago
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
July 3 (UPI) -- About 32,000 people were forced to evacuate amid heavy rains and flooding in the Australian state of New South Wales Sunday.
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
July 3 (UPI) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Sunday that Russian forces had captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major city that had been under Ukrainian control in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
World News // 1 day ago
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 2009, Sarah Palin announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.
Ship breaks apart in South China Sea amid Typhoon Chaba
World News // 1 day ago
Ship breaks apart in South China Sea amid Typhoon Chaba
July 2 (UPI) -- Rescuers were searching for more than two dozen crew members of an industrial ship that broke in half Saturday amid treacherous storm conditions in the South China Sea, Hong Kong officials said.
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
July 2 (UPI) -- Ukraine's army rejected Russian-backed separatists claim on Saturday that Lysychansk is encircled as fighting rages on in the fifth month of the Russian-Ukraine war.
6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people
World News // 1 day ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran kills at least 5 people
July 2 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran followed by aftershocks in the early hours of Saturday killed at least five people, injured dozens others and destroyed homes in several villages.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement